“Won’t Be the Same Without You”: Bubba Wallace’s Wife Amanda in Mourning After Tragic Personal Loss Hits Family

Some things you just cannot prepare yourself to say out loud. For 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace’s wife Amanda, finding the words took five days. On August 29, she took to Instagram to reveal that her brother Jason had died.

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Jason passed away unexpectedly at his home in Naples, Florida, on August 24. He was 37 years old.

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“I am at a loss of words, and it pains me to share that my loving brother, Jason, passed away unexpectedly this Monday. Canasta won’t be the same without you!” Amanda wrote on Instagram in remembrance and grief.

Amanda revealed that she was the best canasta player in the family. Won regularly, won by a lot, and loved every second of it. Amanda was not being poetic. She was just telling the truth about her brother.

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Jason was born on December 7, 1988, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, graduated from Eastern High School in 2007, and was a natural athlete through his school years, playing lacrosse, soccer, and football. As an adult, he eventually moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, before settling in Naples, Florida. Charlotte is where NASCAR lives and breathes, so his time there had a lasting effect. He worked at Scotlynn alongside his brothers Ryan and Bradley.

Away from work, Jason cooked not casually, but properly. He made meals for family gatherings and work events, and the family says some of their best memories happened around a table he had set. He also fished, spent time outdoors, and genuinely liked being around people. His family describes him as someone with a big heart who was quick to help and protective of the people he loved. He was funny in a way that stayed with those around.

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He is survived by his parents, David and Becky Carter, and his siblings Ryan Carter, Bradley Carter, Kristin Wurtenberger and Amanda Wallace.

Jason’s connection to NASCAR had nothing to do with obligation. His family obituary remembers him as a devoted fan of the No. 23 at the racetrack. That is the number Bubba Wallace drives for 23XI Racing. It was his own thing, built on his own terms.

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More than anything, though, Jason was an uncle. Among his nine nieces and nephews were Becks and Cameron, Amanda and Bubba Wallace’s two young children. Becks was born in September 2024. Cameron came in March 2026, just five months before Jason died. The obituary is clear that being an uncle was one of the things he cared about most. He showed up and stayed involved. The kids in his life knew he was there.

Bubba Wallace had finished second at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on August 23, making a late push that nearly took the win. Jason passed away the next morning. The family has not drawn a line between those two moments, and there is no reason to do it for them. But the closeness of those days says something about how much of real life happens, just outside of what anyone is watching.

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The family has asked that donations in Jason’s memory go to David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health and Kids’ Minds Matter, both based in Naples. A celebration of his life is being planned in Florida, with details to come.

Amanda’s post was brief. She remembered Jason through a simple reference to their canasta games, a small detail that reflected the role he played within the family. And in the Coke Zero 400 on Saturday, Bubba paid homage to his late brother-in-law by having the name ‘Jason Carter’on the name rail of his Toyota Camry. He certainly made Jason proud at the end of the night, qualifying for the 2026 Chase.