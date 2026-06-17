Wood Brothers Racing Announce Josh Berry’s Cup Replacement Dealing Massive Silly Season Blow to Richard Childress

Josh Berry’s announcement to part ways with Wood Brothers Racing piled a mountain of speculation regarding his future, but more than anything, it fueled rumors surrounding his replacement within the team. Freddie Kraft hyped it further, mentioning that the fans would “love” the new driver. However, as the announcement was made, it happened to be a massive blow to Richard Childress, and many were left worrying about the driver’s expected bright future.

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Jesse Love has been a growing prospect for RCR in recent years, and he was almost given to replace Kyle Busch in the future. But with his sudden passing and Austin Hill’s part-time signing, Love’s plans have been diverted. Wood Brothers Racing announced him as Josh Berry’s replacement in 2027, giving him the breakthrough he’s been on the lookout for.

“Driving the No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing is truly an honor,” Love said about joining the team. “This team has played such an important role in NASCAR history, and the drivers who have sat behind the wheel of this car are some of the greatest our sport has ever seen. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone at Wood Brothers Racing, Team Penske and Ford Racing for believing in me…”

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That said, this might not be the best choice for him.

Love has been performing at the top of the field in his third year in the NOAPS, building an average finish of 9.2 since 2024. He won the championship for Richard Childress Racing in 2025 and was considered to be one of the strongest drivers any of the Cup Series teams could have. But with Wood Brothers Racing signing him, RCR no longer has that advantage that they could have held on to for the future.

Moreover, Wood Brothers Racing might not have the proper facilities to provide Love with the competitive machinery that he needed to showcase his talent.

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Despite being one of the oldest teams on the grid, Wood Brothers Racing has seen a significant decline in performance since the 2020 season. Even with Harrison Burton behind the wheel from 2022 to 2024, the team struggled to find consistent speed. Berry then took over the seat, and aside from his surprise victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last year and a handful of top-10 finishes, he failed to make a lasting impression. Unfortunately for the team, those struggles have persisted this season as well. Currently, he’s 30th in the standings with 200 points.

Now that Berry is not returning to the team next year, it is tough to say where he will land, and with almost no opportunities remaining for him in the Cup Series, he might find himself landing in the NOAPS in 2027.

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But for Love, this is the promotion he had been eyeing for the longest time, especially after winning the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship last year. That said, the fans don’t seem too sure about it, taking Wood Brothers’ performance into account.

Fans worried about Jesse Love’s future

“Can’t believe Chevy let him get away. Congrats to Jesse, though, hopefully he’s competitive,” a fan wrote on X, seemingly carrying the sentiment of much of the NASCAR fandom.

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Ever since he debuted with RCR in the Xfinity (now the NOAP) Series, it was almost a given that he would eventually make his way to the team’s Cup Series operation and remain a Chevrolet driver. Given the support Chevrolet receives through teams like Hendrick Motorsports, it appeared to be a strong long-term trajectory. Moving to pilot a Ford with Wood Brothers Racing was unexpected, and with the team’s recent performance, many are unsure whether Love will be able to thrive.

“Another career to ruin,” another fan wrote.

“He should’ve learned from his buddy Zilisch. Rushing to the Cup to drive a shitty car isn’t worth it.”

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The 2025 NOAPS season saw Love go head-to-head with Connor Zilisch, who won 10 races and finished second in the championship before earning a full-time Cup ride with Trackhouse Racing. Much like Love, Zilisch faced questions about his team’s competitiveness, and his early Cup struggles have only added to concerns surrounding Love’s move.

“I’ll never understand why these young kids are in such a rush to get to the cup that they will sign with a back marker team. Isn’t it better to be winning and running up front weekly in a lower series,” another comment read.

It is tough to say what the future holds for Jesse Love, but one thing is apparent: many fans are unhappy that RCR failed to retain one of its brightest prospects. “Nice job, RCR!” wrote another fan, with a hint of sarcasm.