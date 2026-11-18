Buddy Kofoid is one driver who doesn’t seem happy dominating premier dirt track races, especially after he stole victory from Cole Macedo during a late restart at Texarkana 67 Speedway last month. Backed by Christopher Bell, new avenues are opening for him in NASCAR with a call from Toyota, and the Roth Motorsports driver could be one step closer to realizing a childhood dream at the Snowball Derby.

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“I have talked to Toyota every year trying to see if I can do a little bit more. It was after the Knoxville Nationals that Trent Rodriguez said, ‘Hey, we are going to run you in the Derby,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, awesome,’ and that was pretty much how it went,” Kofoid told shorttrackscene.com. Rodriguez is the manager of driver development at Toyota Racing Development (TRD).

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The upcoming Snowball Derby in December is one of the most prestigious Super Late Model races of the season, and Kofoid has set his sights on it. Several Cup Series stars have a history of success at the event. Names like Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, and Erik Jones have multiple victories to their name and have competed in NASCAR’s top tier with varied levels of success.

It all starts with Cup Series star Christopher Bell vouching for Kofoid more than six years back. Couple that with Corey Day’s breakout year with Hendrick Motorsports in the O’Reilly Series coming from a similar dirt racing background (4 wins and fifth in the 2026 championship standings), and top brass at Toyota were forced to think about Kofoid’s future in asphalt racing.

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“When I look at him, I literally, like, see me right here. I’ve been watching him for a while now and he’s actually got a little bit of a head start on me as far as experience,” said Bell of the young phenom back in 2020.

After Bell set the ball rolling for Kofoid, Toyota Racing general manager Jack Irving reached out to Bond Suss, general manager at Wilson Motorsports, who leads the manufacturer’s pavement development program, ahead of the Snowball Derby.

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However, there was a catch. “If he’s going to come race pavement, I want four races in a row. I don’t want him in a dirt car,” said Bond Suss, detailing how the Sprint Car schedule left no open weekends.

The event at Five Flags Speedway was the only option that fit, with practice and testing to follow before the big race. However, Buddy Kofoid will be sitting behind the wheel of a Super Late Model race car for the first time, after two seasons of Pro Late Model racing in 2021 and 2022.

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His foray into pavement racing saw him bag 2 top-5 finishes in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s CARS Tour, coupled with a P3 during the All-American 400 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

The California native also has two Truck Series starts under his belt, both with Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2022, with his best finishing position a P11 at Knoxville. This provides Toyota with a solid baseline as to what they can expect of Kofoid going forward, racing on the smooth stuff.

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However, it is only logical that he is keeping a lid on what he could achieve with the program leading up to the big race next month, as are the Toyota executives who are backing the young driver.

“I recognize that I am living my dream right now, but at the same time, I have always had a dream to make it to NASCAR too. … But I have to tell myself that I still make a great living and enjoy what I do and who I do it with. But if there is an opportunity, you have to take it, and this is an opportunity,” he said of his current ride with World of Outlaws, while also carefully looking forward to the opportunity he has on his hands.

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While Christopher Bell might have predicted what eventually might or might not happen for Kofoid, it certainly is high praise that the 24-year-old got from a driver who just finished as the runner-up for the biggest trophy in NASCAR.

With Corey Day also running part-time Cup Series events with Spire Motorsports in 2027, maybe this is just the beginning of a snowball effect for Kofoid, who might realize his worth in stock car racing six years after Bell said so.