Worried Mark Martin Drops Grim Lawsuit Verdict, Predicting Devastating Future for NASCAR

The NASCAR lawsuit is expected to introduce fundamental changes to the sport for a seemingly good cause; however, it has left veteran driver Mark Martin “worried.” Despite showcasing disappointment related to the lawsuit earlier, Martin has recently revealed his true feelings regarded it on social media.

The lawsuit continues to receive a mix of emotions from the fans and veterans of the sport. Many side with the plaintiffs, claiming that the support has been monopolistic, while others feel otherwise. But Martin has a different concern.

Mark Martin focuses on the lawsuit’s possible detrimental effect on NASCAR

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed the antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR. They accused the sport of monopolistic behavior concerning the Charter System. This was introduced in 2016 and is valued in millions. However, there have been mixed reactions considering the recent Charter Agreement, which 23XI and FRM did not sign.

If the teams do manage to win the lawsuit, the sport could undergo fundamental changes in terms of the regulations and its operation. While it is unknown exactly what major changes NASCAR would have to introduce, there could be a fatal effect, which is exactly what Mark Martin seems to be worried about.

“This lawsuit is devastating to the sport we love. I really hope we as fans come out of this better off, but I just don’t see a pathway that leads us to that,” he wrote on X. “I’m worried about our sport. I want it to thrive.”

While he wants the sport to “thrive,” it is seemingly difficult to achieve when teams remain in disagreement regarding the sport’s core functioning fundamentals. The lawsuit alleges that NASCAR has not been providing enough shares to the teams, resulting in them running losses.

These accusations have put NASCAR under the radar. Moreover, there were also texts amongst the top executives that were publicized as a part of the lawsuit, which saw Mark Martin being extremely disappointed with the authorities.

Steve Phelps’ texts against Richard Childress left Martin outraged

Some of the texts that were publicized before the lawsuit’s trial stirred up major controversies. One of the more infamous ones was from then-NASCAR president, Steve Phelps. He targeted the message towards veteran team owner Richard Childress, spewing racial slurs at him.

“Childress needs to be taken out back and flogged. He’s a stupid redn*ck who owes his entire fortune to nascar,” the message read.

Understandably, this had a major backlash from Mark Martin. He shared a social media post, showcasing how disappointed he was with what was happening within the sport.

Further speaking in a podcast, Martin expressed his anger towards Phelps for using such strong language towards Childress.

“To be real honest with you, I did become totally furious with the a** clown, you know, with him (Phelps) calling him (Childress) that is totally a bridge too far,” he said. “I’m gonna stick here and defend Richard Childress because I have respect for everything he’s done in his career.”

Despite the messages only being publicized because of the lawsuit, Martin is seemingly too worried about the sport in itself. The lawsuit is under trial right now, and there have been strong arguments from both sides. With the trial expected to last for a few weeks, it is currently tough to say whose favor the decision will be in. But if it does favor the team, will it change NASCAR for good?