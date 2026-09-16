“Worst Year of My Career”– Truck Series Veteran Calls Out Vendor Defects After Season-Long Disasters

Grant Enfinger had every reason to enjoy Lime Rock Park. After 40 races without a Truck Series win, he finally got one. But one clean Sunday could not erase everything that had happened to the No. 9 Chevrolet before it. By September, Enfinger had a very different way of describing his season.

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“Worst year of my career for issues.” Reported by Jonathan Fjeld on X.

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That was Enfinger’s blunt assessment of 2026. He pointed to “third-party vendor alternator issues,” an improperly assembled fuel cell at St. Petersburg and the transmission failure that ended his day at Watkins Glen. At the same time, he admitted CR7 Motorsports still needs to attain speed and win a couple of races. The combination explains why his season has been so difficult to judge.

The numbers tell the same story. Grant Enfinger finished the regular season seventh in the Truck Series standings with one win, three top-five finishes and five top 10s. His average starting position was 12.06, but his average finish was 17.39. He was often close enough to show what the No. 9 could do, only to lose ground when something went wrong.

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The Watkins Glen race is one of the clearest examples. Grant Enfinger started 12th and had worked his way to seventh by the end of Stage 2. Then the transmission failed. He finished 33rd after completing only 57 of the scheduled 72 laps. That was not a case of the truck lacking pace. A competitive run disappeared because the equipment did not make it to the finish.

St. Petersburg brought another problem. Enfinger later identified the fuel cell assembly as an issue there, while the result itself showed a similar pattern. He started 25th and finished 22nd, giving the team little chance to turn the weekend into anything meaningful.

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His account of the fuel-cell problem has not been publicly backed by a NASCAR technical bulletin, so it remains his explanation for what happened. Then there was the alternator problem, which became a much bigger part of the story.

The Alternator Problems Were Not Just an Enfinger Issue

Grant Enfinger did not describe the alternator trouble as one isolated failure. His reference to “third-party vendor alternator issues” suggests something that had happened more than once during the season, and that, after one failure, was even more telling. He described having another alternator failure, with the unit catching fire and shorting.

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There was also evidence that Grant Enfinger was not the only Truck Series driver dealing with alternator trouble. At Lime Rock, TRICON Garage crew chief Jerame Donley was asked about a fire involving Thomas Annunziata’s truck.

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Donley said the team did not yet know what caused it, but noted that there had been alternator issues “throughout the field.” He specifically mentioned an alternator problem at San Diego, multiple issues with another truck and an issue involving Enfinger’s No. 9.

That does not prove that every alternator failure came from the same defective component. It does, however, show why Grant Enfinger’s complaint was more than a driver simply looking for something to blame. There were enough similar problems around the series for other teams to notice them too.

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Christian Eckes had another example at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. His No. 91 Chevrolet suffered an alternator issue after he finished second in Stage 1.

The crew worked on the truck during the stage break, but Eckes could not return in time for the start of Stage 2 and eventually lost 33 laps. NASCAR also documented the mechanical failure.

For Enfinger, though, the bigger frustration was that the problems kept getting in the way of a truck that could run well enough to contend.

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That became especially obvious on the road courses. Enfinger had already said CR7 gave him strong road-course trucks during the year. The problem was getting through an entire race without something going wrong.

St. Petersburg ended with a 22nd-place finish. San Diego ended with Grant Enfinger 29th. Watkins Glen was 33rd after the transmission failure. Then he arrived at Lime Rock and finally got everything to work long enough to finish the job.

“They’ve given us great road course trucks all year long,” Enfinger said after winning at Lime Rock. “Our best opportunity to win has been at road courses, but we’ve had issues in all three of them.”

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Lime Rock was therefore more than a much-needed win—it showed what Enfinger had been talking about all season. The No. 9 didn’t suddenly become a front-runner; it finally got a weekend where the pieces stayed together.

Grant Enfinger started 12th and won the 100-lap race by 0.483 seconds over Landen Lewis. It was his 13th Truck Series victory, his first career road-course win and his first victory since Homestead-Miami in 2024.

Even then, Enfinger was honest about the performance. He did not pretend the win meant CR7 had suddenly become the fastest truck in the field. The race had a chaotic finish, with late cautions and multiple contenders falling out of the fight. Enfinger took advantage when it mattered and then held off Lewis.

That distinction matters because Grant Enfinger himself has admitted there is another problem besides reliability.