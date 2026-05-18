For most of Sunday night, a huge chunk of NASCAR fans felt the 2026 All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway simply did not live up to the hype. With Denny Hamlin dominating from the front for long stretches, many online were already calling the million-dollar exhibition “boring” and “not worth the ticket,” thanks to the new format introduced. Ironically though, the wildest action of the night came after the checkered flag, when a chaotic fan brawl erupted and instantly became the internet’s favorite moment from the entire event.

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Dover’s wildest action happened post-race

While plenty of fans walked away unimpressed with the racing itself, Denny Hamlin certainly had no complaints after Sunday night at Dover Motor Speedway.

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Hamlin captured his second career NASCAR All-Star Race victory after starting from the pole and leading 103 laps in a dominant performance. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran held off teammate Chase Briscoe late in the race to pocket the million-dollar prize and continue what has quietly become one of the strongest seasons of his career at 45 years old.

But it was his post-race interview that ended up becoming one of the emotional highlights of the evening. When asked what he planned to do with the million-dollar bonus, Hamlin simply smiled and replied, “I’ll give it to mama,” referencing the sacrifices his mother made throughout his early racing career.

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Hours later though, social media shifted its attention away from Hamlin’s victory and directly toward a completely different kind of chaos. A 52-second video shared online showed a massive fan brawl breaking out in a grassy parking area outside the speedway. The footage captured multiple fans pushing, wrestling on the ground, yelling, and swarming around each other as bystanders watched the scene unfold. Unsurprisingly, the clip exploded across NASCAR social media within minutes.

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Unfortunately, fan fights have increasingly become a weirdly familiar part of major race weekends. Earlier this year during the Rolex 24 at Daytona, another viral altercation broke out during a lengthy caution period. A 41-second video from the grandstands showed two men throwing punches while surrounding spectators either tried to separate them or pulled out phones to record the madness.

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Now, after Dover’s latest parking-lot showdown, NASCAR fans online have once again turned a chaotic off-track moment into the unofficial “highlight reel” of the weekend.

Fans roast NASCAR fight chaos

The internet wasted absolutely no time turning Dover’s post-race parking-lot chaos into comedy material.

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One fan wrote, “This alone should convince NASCAR to give Dover back its points race!!”

That comment carried a little extra sting considering Dover Motor Speedway had hosted at least one points-paying NASCAR Cup Series race every season from 1968 through 2025, a remarkable 57-year streak. But in 2026, Dover instead hosted the non-points All-Star Race after North Wilkesboro Speedway reclaimed a regular Cup Series date following its widely celebrated revitalization project. After many fans criticized the All-Star event itself for lacking excitement, the parking-lot fight suddenly became the most memorable thing associated with the weekend.

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Another fan simply asked: “All this for an All-Star race?”

That pretty much captured the absurdity of it all. The race itself carried zero championship implications since the All-Star event is purely an exhibition, which made the intensity of the apparent fan emotions even funnier online, assuming the fight was actually tied to driver loyalties in the first place.

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Meanwhile, another fan tagged Dirty Mo Media and wrote: “Perfect for sh– show of the week.”

That was a direct reference to the famous “Sh– Show Hall of Fame” segment from the Door Bumper Clear podcast, where the crew regularly highlights the wildest mistakes, controversies, and chaotic moments from race weekends.

One of the funniest reactions online read: “The Chevy vs Toyota rivalry is reborn.”

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Fans jokingly blamed the brawl on NASCAR’s long-running manufacturer rivalries, especially after Denny Hamlin delivered the All-Star victory for Toyota.

But perhaps the most brutally honest summary came from one fan who wrote: “Worth the ticket I guess. After that sh– show of an all star race.”

For many viewers, that parking-lot video somehow ended up being the unexpected encore to a race weekend they otherwise planned to forget quickly.