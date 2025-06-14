“Would Beat a Verstappen”: Kyle Larson Again Dragged Into ‘World’s Best Driver’ Debate With Insider’s Bold Claim

Kyle Larson isn’t just a NASCAR champion; he’s a racing chameleon. The 2021 Cup Series Champion has dominated dirt, conquered endurance racing, and stunned IndyCar. His adaptability borders on surreal: hopping from a 3,300-pound stock car to a 1,400-pound sprint car requires recalibrating reflexes for different weight transfers, traction limits, and braking points, a skill Fernando Alonso calls the mark of a true all-rounder. But Larson’s confidence in his versatility ignited global controversy last August.

After winning in Knoxville, he declared, “I know in my mind I am better than him [Max Verstappen] as an all-around driver, I think I would beat him in everything else.” F1 fans scoffed. Max Verstappen shrugged, “That’s fine. Everyone thinks their own way, right?” Yet months later, the debate won’t die, because insiders keep feeding it.

Insider Rob Perez’s bold assertion

Kyle Larson has competed in sprint cars, midgets, dirt late models, stock cars, sports cars, and IndyCars, each requiring distinct techniques. He’s spoken about relishing new challenges, treating each switch as an opportunity to learn rather than a distraction. In that aforementioned Knoxville Nationals finale, he led all 50 laps from the pole, fending off challenges and banking the $190,000 winner’s purse.

On NASCAR Wide Open Episode 177, Insider Rob Perez opens with an endorsement: “I think Kyle Larson is the best wheelman in the world,” setting the stage for examining Larson’s résumé across disciplines. Larson’s real-world results back up that praise. In dirt racing, he’s captured three Knoxville Nationals titles in four years (2021, 2023, 2024) and three Chili Bowl Nationals crowns (2020, 2021, and 2025).

In endurance, Larson won the 2015 Rolex 24 at Daytona with Chip Ganassi Racing, contributing to a 740-lap effort that secured overall victory. On ovals, he claimed the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship and multiple marquee Cup victories (including the Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500). In IndyCar, he stunned many by qualifying fifth in his 2024 Indy 500 debut, averaging 232.846 mph in the Fast 6, and earning Rookie of the Year honors despite an 18th-place finish. These statistics illustrate why Perez emphasizes data assimilation and adaptability. Larson’s consistent top finishes in varied machines demonstrate his capacity to “download information and adapt to any track,” as Perez noted.

When comparing Larson to specialists like Max Verstappen, Perez deploys his “driving decathlon” thought experiment, “If we did 10 different forms of auto racing, Kyle Larson would beat a Verstappen in my personal humble opinion, in my very brief knowledge of this sport, just because I’ve seen the way he can adapt.” Verstappen’s record in Formula 1 is unparalleled, with multiple championships and dominant pace, and he is not far behind Larson’s proven cross-discipline triumphs… virtually.

In May 2024, Verstappen won the virtual Nürburgring 24-hour on iRacing while also winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, and in January 2024, he claimed the GTD class victory in the virtual 24 Hours of Daytona, demonstrating top-tier endurance sim skills. Larson’s tangible victories in marquee dirt, endurance, and NASCAR races provide evidence of versatility.

This contrast underlines Perez’s framing: rather than championships in one series alone, adaptability metrics, demonstrated through wins in different machinery, fuel the ongoing “world’s best driver” debate and keep insiders like Perez engaged in the conversation.

Kyle Larson’s supercar withdrawal after Indy 500 setback

Kyle Larson had planned a wildcard entry into the Australian Supercars series later in 2025, seeking another cross-discipline challenge after expressing interest in racing at Adelaide with PremiAir Racing. However, his recent “Double” attempt, competing in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, ended in a crash at Indy (Lap 91) and another at Charlotte, marking consecutive years of early exits. The emotional and logistical toll from that Indy 500 setback led Larson to shelve the Supercars plan “for now.”

This decision reflects Larson’s prioritization of focus amid high demands: completing the “Double” requires logistics, travel fatigue, and increased risk. Following back-to-back Indy-Coke 600 disappointments, Larson indicated uncertainty about repeating such efforts and chose to delay his Australian excursion. This notably comes after he even won a race in Adelaide in the High Limit Racing Series earlier this year.

Industry reports note he informed stakeholders he would not proceed with the Supercars debut this year, citing the toll of recent events and aiming to concentrate on NASCAR objectives, including his quest for another Cup championship. While he has not ruled out future attempts, this withdrawal shows how setbacks in one arena can influence cross-series ambitions.