“Would Start on Friday and End on Monday”– FloRacing GM Drops Honest Truth on Restricting Kyle Busch Tribute Car Count

Social media has been full of #ForeverRowdy tributes as NASCAR drivers, tracks, and personalities find different ways to pay tribute to the late Kyle Busch on 8/18, a date that matches his iconic NASCAR numbers. But the most meaningful tribute to the two-time Cup Series champion this week will come Friday at Bowman Gray Stadium.

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Dozens of legends and Bandoleros will carry Busch’s legacy onto the historic quarter-mile. But with huge interest expected, organizers had to make the difficult decision to limit the number of cars taking part. FloRacing General Manager Mike Rigsby believes it was the right call.

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“The NASCAR folks and the folks at Bowman Gray have mainly spearheaded that entire process which has been which has been great, and it’s been awesome that they’ve handled that because you’re right, like if this opened up a tribute to Kyle Busch, it would be for these cars at Bowman Gray, the event would start on Friday and probably end on Monday at some point.” Rigbsy, GM of the digital streaming platform, said on the Door Bumper Clear podcast.

Bowman Gray Stadium will host the Kyle Busch Invitational on Friday, August 21. Legends and bandoleros, two classes of race cars that were crucial to Busch’s early development, will partake during the event.

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The historic quarter-mile circuit will host competitions for up to 51 Legend Cars and 18 Bandolero Cars. The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund will get all the proceeds.

According to Rigsby, the invitation process was mostly managed by Bowman Gray and NASCAR authorities, keeping the event from becoming unmanageable. And there is a reason so many racers would have wanted a spot.

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Kyle Busch first got behind the wheel in 1998, just after turning 13. It didn’t take long for him to make a name for himself, either. Over the next three years, he won more than 65 Legends races and picked up two track championships at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring.

In 2001, he moved up to late models and won 10 races at the Bullring that season. His rapid rise soon earned him a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series opportunity at just 16 years old. That makes Friday’s Bowman Gray tribute a fitting nod to the early days of Busch’s career. FloRacing holds the streaming rights to Busch’s tribute night, with the event also being shown for free on the NASCAR channel.

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It’s also not the last time we’ll see a race dedicated to Rowdy this year, with Bristol and Charlotte set to host two marquee events centered around Busch.

On September 19, Ty Gibbs will drive a special No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota featuring Busch’s legendary M&M’s paint scheme during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

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Bristol holds a special place in Busch’s career. He has nine Cup Series wins at the track, including one on its dirt configuration. Busch also completed the Bristol sweep twice, winning the Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series races on the same weekend in 2010 and 2017.

Then, on October 9, Charlotte Motor Speedway will host a free public memorial service after the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. The event will celebrate Busch’s life, his accomplishments, and the impact he had on motorsports.

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This Friday’s event offers something different. It brings Busch’s racing roots back to life while supporting a cause he and Samantha built together.

Founded in 2015, the Bundle of Joy Fund provides financial assistance to individuals and couples facing infertility. The nonprofit awards grants for fertility treatments, helping families pursue their dream of becoming parents. Now, race fans can honor Busch by supporting that same mission.