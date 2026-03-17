“Would’ve Kicked Ross’ B*tt”: Daniel Suarez Makes Bold Admission as $50,000 Penalty Saves Ross Chastain

Tempers boiled over after the race when Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez turned a rough finish into a full-blown confrontation. After a cool-down lap incident where Chastain side-swiped Suárez, the No. 7 driver fired back before both cars reached pit road. What followed was a heated, 30-second exchange that quickly escalated when Chastain shoved Suárez, forcing officials to step in. Now, Suárez is opening up about the moment and why a costly penalty may have stopped things from going much further.

Daniel Suárez reveals why he held back

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While the clash with Ross Chastain had all the ingredients of a full-on fight, Daniel Suárez made it clear that restraint (and not fear) kept things from spiraling further. He summarized it in three major points.

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1. “To punch him and put him on the ground, it was going to cost me $50,000.”

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That wasn’t just a throwaway number. NASCAR has handed out fines for post-race altercations before, and while some have been relatively light, like the $10,000 penalty issued to Chandler Smith after his clash with Cole Custer at Martinsville in 2024, the ceiling can go much higher.

Just ask Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who was hit with a massive $75,000 fine after his altercation with Kyle Busch following the All-Star Race that same year. It remains the largest fight-related fine in NASCAR history! Suárez also pointed to another factor that often goes unnoticed in these heated moments. Sponsorship pressure.

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2. “The sponsors never like that. The sponsors like exposure, but they don’t like bad media and bad PR.”

Moving from Trackhouse Racing, Suárez brought his longtime sponsor, Freeway Insurance, to Spire. Now, the brand wouldn’t want its face in NASCAR to be associated with any negative news. It can lead to major tangible as well as intangible loss for the brand in the short and long term.

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And perhaps the most telling line came when Daniel Suárez addressed the competitive side of it all (most certainly debatable):

3. “If I want to fight Ross, and he knows this, he’s not going to last five seconds. So, what am I going to gain from that?”

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In the end, Daniel Suárez walked away. Not because he couldn’t escalate the situation, but because he understood the bigger picture. In today’s NASCAR, the cost of losing control goes far beyond the track.

Julia Piquet fires back as social media jab crosses the line

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While tensions between Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez grabbed headlines, the drama quickly spilled onto social media, this time involving Julia Piquet and Dirty Mo Media, the platform associated with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

As clips of the post-race scuffle made rounds online, Dirty Mo Media took a light-hearted jab, asking, “But what will Julia say?” It was a nod to Piquet’s reputation for passionately backing her husband. But what may have been intended as humor didn’t land well.

“Tag me when you mention me, you whimp,” Piquet fired back, clearly unimpressed with being dragged into the situation. Instead of letting it go, the account doubled down, correcting her spelling with another post: “*wimp @JuliaPiquet.”

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That only added fuel to the fire.

“Sorry… keeping the spelling perfect across five languages gets tricky sometimes,” she responded, shutting down the exchange with a mix of sarcasm and composure.

This isn’t the first time Piquet has made headlines for speaking her mind. She’s previously called out Trackhouse Racing over how Daniel Suárez was treated, even suggesting internal decisions hurt his playoff chances. More recently, she took subtle digs after Suárez showed improved form away from his former team.

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With Daniel Suárez now rebuilding momentum at Spire Motorsports, Piquet has continued to stand firmly in his corner, and this is something she’s never shied away from.

In this case, what started as a playful nudge quickly turned into a misstep, highlighting just how quickly NASCAR’s off-track narratives can escalate in the social media era.