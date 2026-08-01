“Wreck Me Again”- Carson Hocevar Publicly Dismisses Ford Rival With Surprising Hauler Confession

Carson Hocevar isn’t the one who shies away from a battle on the racetrack. Be it rubbing fenders against the likes of Ryan Blaney or Ricky Stenhouse, to even flipping off Corey Heim while running a lap at Indy. However, the Spire Motorsports driver seems least interested in his battle with Zane Smith.

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Calling it a one sided rivalry, Hocevar while speaking on Smart Girl Dumb Question opened about his beef with Smith. “I was like, ‘I don’t care. I don’t even know anything about it, wreck me again. You are 0-2, try it again, I don’t care’. My crew chief told me they’re not a factor to us, we don’t care what they do. It’s very one sided.”

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Hocevar was recalling what went down behind the scenes in a NASCAR hauler meeting. Whenever officials feel that tensions between two drivers reach a boiling point, they try to mediate things between them. Yet, in Hocevar-Smith’s case, it seems like it only added fuel to the rivalry.

Smith publicly expressed that he didn’t like Carson Hocevar as a human and confessed that the NASCAR meeting didn’t change anything. “The meeting doesn’t change how much I dislike him and how much he dislikes me. I am just a big believer in racing you how you race me, so until he changes how he races me, that’s just how it’s going to be.”

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Smith even revealed that Hocevar plays a dirty game of being friendly and then talks trash about him on social media. For Hocevar it’s just a one-sided rivalry, as Smith isn’t competing with him for wins or even battling the Spire Motorsports driver for points. Smith is 125 points shy of the cutline to qualify for the Chase. Meanwhile, Hocevar is comfortably sitting in 5th position.

Given the disparity between the two drivers in terms of performance, it’s understandable why Hocevar isn’t too bothered about this rivalry. He would rather lock horns with Denny Hamlin, Carson Hocevar or Ryan Blaney. We got to see that last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, when he battled hard against Heim, and had to settle for a top-10 finish.

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However, it will be interesting to see how this one-sided rivalry shapes up heading into the crucial stretch of the season. Smith has nothing to lose, but Hocevar needs a points buffer heading into the Chase. As things stand, Hocevar will have the tread carefully, as Smith might not be the only driver looking to get even with him.