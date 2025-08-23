Xfinity Series Star Sends Heartfelt Message to Parker Kligerman Moments After Daytona Triumph

“We want to race for a championship, but we can’t risk the next two decades of what he could possibly do behind the wheel of a race car,” Dale Jr. said recently. After Connor Zilisch broke his collarbone in a nasty slip-and-fall incident in Watkins Glen, his team owner wanted to prioritize his health first. That is why Parker Kligerman took over from Zilisch mid-race in Daytona. But what results far exceeded Dale Jr.’s expectations – and even elicited heartfelt appreciation from a rival, Sam Mayer.

Currently third in the point standings, Sam Mayer is riding a magnificent high in 2025. He won his way into the playoffs with a victory at Iowa Speedway earlier this month, besides clinching 12 top fives and 15 top tens. He hoped to continue this glamorous momentum into Daytona. Although he could not get the best result, Mayer’s heart is full.

Sam Mayer tips his hat to past rival

Last year, Parker Kligerman was running his final full-time Xfinity Series season. He hoped to top it off with an ever-elusive victory, and came dangerously close to it at the Charlotte Roval. But a controversial caution call by NASCAR stripped Kligerman of his victory and handed it to Sam Mayer. Then fast forward to February 2025, Kligerman won a Craftsman Truck Series race in Daytona – only to lose his trophy again due to a post-race disqualification. So when Dale Jr. asked Kligerman to be on standby for Connor Zilisch at the Wawa 250 race, he was more than eager. And the result left his Roval rival smiling.

Connor Zilisch started the race, but soon handed over the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet when light rain brought out the first caution. Then Parker Kligerman charged forth, battling rivals like Jesse Love and Ryan Seig. With 6 laps to go, Kligerman sped to the victory as a Big One engulfed a slew of cars behind him. Sam Mayer also avoided that carnage and finished in 5th place. He tipped his hat to Kligerman’s run, reminiscing about last year’s Roval fiasco: “Considering I robbed him blind at the Roval last year, it’s cool to see him get the win, especially the 88. Just a wild race, really. We saw a bunch of highs and lows for everybody…It was cool to see him win, but obviously I wish it was me.”

Sam Mayer clinched his fourth straight top-five finish in Daytona. If not for the late-race melee entailing Ryan Seig, Leland Honeyman, Matt DiBenedetto, and others, Mayer could have wheeled his way to the front. Nevertheless, he sounded content: “Yeah, you never know, but I guess it’s Daytona…Super proud of everything we’ve done this season, you know? We’ve missed our consistency, I guess. But we want those Ws at the end of the day, we wanna hang banners at the shop. We’re oh so close, we just like an extra 5 % away. To come out of Daytona clean, top five…awesome win by the 88. Can’t be mad about it.”

Indeed, Parker Kligerman’s victory left a trail of applause among his peers. It also showed why Dale Jr.’s faith in him was well-justified.

Dale Jr. just knew it was right

Presently, Parker Kligerman devotes most of his time to the microphone. Acting as NBC Sports’ pit reporter, his voice is much-beloved among fans. Contrary to his booth duties, Kligerman’s wheeling experience had not been top-notch – since his Xfinity debut in 2009, Kligerman had never clinched a victory. Yet, when Dale Jr. needed a standby driver for Connor Zilisch, his natural choice was Kligerman. When the JR Motorsports owner was questioned about his decision, he gave a very simple answer. Dale Jr. said, “Well, they’re about the same size, trying to get somebody in and out of the car and get them in there comfortably is important, and Parker all but won the Truck race here earlier this year.”

Hence, the size and Kligerman’s Truck resume brought him into Zilisch’s car. And the Xfinity veteran duly delivered, clinching the victory for the No. 88 team. Dale Jr. continued about his logic behind recruiting Kligerman, “We have a working relationship that you’re well aware of. He’s a great guy, a good friend. And I felt that he would be excited to do it, and really, there’s not too much else thought put into it…He had a trip to Italy that I think his better half was worried about it might disrupt his trip that he planned, but everything worked out really good, so I’m very thankful for him. He’s a great guy, great sport, and he’s coming here with a great attitude.”

Evidently, Parker Kligerman brought a lot of people joy by winning the Daytona Xfinity race. Now, Sam Mayer will look forward to matching Kligerman’s pace in the following races.