Connor Zilisch has spent the last two years collecting things most drivers his age only dream about: a place in Red Bull’s athlete family, a full-time Cup Series ride at Trackhouse Racing and, since August, a future seat in Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 48. Yet one perk of that world, he says, cannot be bought at any price. The rule attached to it is far stricter than most fans would ever guess.

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“So yeah, if you try to go buy one of these, you can’t. If you are an athlete and you give a hat to somebody and you get caught, you can get fired,” the Trackhouse driver explained in an interview with PRN on ‘Garage Pass’.

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When asked whether Red Bull gives its athletes exclusive hats, Zilisch explained the distinction between merchandise available to fans and the gear reserved for those representing the brand.

“Yeah, any hat you see with the Red Bull logo on it is only for athletes,” he explained. “You can’t buy a Red Bull hat with just the Red Bull logo. You can buy hats with the Trackhouse logo or the Red Bull Racing logo. So anything with just the actual Red Bull logo is only for athletes.”

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The company has been known to be strict about their branding, and cases where this is given away can lead to it being considered a breach of contract.

“It’s pretty cool,” he continued. “Whenever you are at an event or if you’re out and about and you see someone with a hat, unless they’ve bought a knockoff one off eBay or something, most of the time, they’re, you know, a professional athlete and, you know, you can relate and walk up to them, and they’re going to know that, you know, we’re in a club of, you know, only a couple hundred athletes.”

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The restriction turns a baseball cap into something closer to a membership card. In a sport where fans routinely buy replica hats and team gear, the standalone Red Bull logo works differently. It marks the wearer as part of the company’s athlete roster, not just someone cheering for its racing teams.

For Connor Zilisch, though, the appeal goes beyond owning something supporters cannot purchase. His explanation centers on recognition. Red Bull’s roster spans very different sports, and the hat gives athletes a quick way to spot one another and start a conversation with someone who understands the pressure of competing professionally.

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By his own estimate, the group numbers only a couple hundred people, which is what makes a chance meeting feel special.

That sense of belonging stands out in motorsports, where sponsorship is usually visible through paint schemes, firesuits, and appearances. A partnership can put a company’s colors on the car and connect a driver with fans.

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Red Bull’s athlete community adds something else: a NASCAR driver can find common ground with a Formula 1 racer, or with an athlete from a completely different sport, simply because they belong to the same program.

Red Bull’s NASCAR return gives Connor Zilisch a wider platform

The hat comes with a long history behind it. Red Bull fielded its own Cup Series team from 2007 through 2011 before leaving the sport. The brand returned in January 2025, when Trackhouse announced Red Bull as the team’s official energy drink.

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Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen were already Red Bull athletes by then, van Gisbergen since 2016 and Zilisch since 2024. Zilisch has said he was surprised when Red Bull presented him with his helmet and hat that year.

The 2025 deal put Red Bull colors on van Gisbergen’s car for five Cup races and on Zilisch’s Cup debut at Circuit of the Americas. For 2026, Red Bull expanded its role, splitting 25 primary sponsorship races between Zilisch’s No. 88 and van Gisbergen’s No. 97.

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The timing matters for Zilisch. He won 11 O’Reilly Series races for JR Motorsports last season, then moved up to Trackhouse for his rookie Cup campaign. In August, Hendrick Motorsports announced a multi-year deal that will put him in the No. 48 Chevrolet, replacing Alex Bowman, beginning in 2028. Zilisch is set to remain in Trackhouse’s No. 88 through 2027.

There is also a practical side to being around experienced athletes. Scott Speed, a former Formula 1 driver who raced for Red Bull’s own Cup team from 2008 to 2010, has been part of Zilisch’s development since 2022, helping with simulator work and advice.

Speed and van Gisbergen were also the ones who surprised Zilisch with his Red Bull-designed helmet at Watkins Glen in 2024. That mix of stock car and Red Bull experience gives the young driver a perspective few of his peers can match.

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The conversation eventually returned to Zilisch’s own headwear when the interviewer pointed out that his hat carried the Trackhouse logo.

“It’s got the Trackhouse logo.”

“I know. Yeah, this one’s custom. If you get caught, like, that must have been Shane’s. Yeah, exactly. I’ll always blame it on Shane.”

The joke offered a lighter ending to an otherwise revealing exchange. To fans, a Red Bull hat might look like any other piece of sponsor merchandise. To Zilisch, it represents access to a much smaller community, one that connects athletes across disciplines and opens doors beyond the racetrack. The logo is familiar, but the privilege attached to wearing it is anything but ordinary.