Hendrick Motorsports rarely makes a major personnel move without giving fans something to debate. The organization is coming off another championship season, yet two of its four Cup teams will look different when the 2027 campaign begins. One change, Byron and Fugle’s split, ends a six-year partnership that delivered 16 victories, back-to-back Daytona 500 wins and three consecutive Championship 4 appearances. The decision has naturally raised questions about what prompted the switch, and Kevin Harvick has now shared what he noticed during the season.

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“Doesn’t surprise me. I think when you look back, and you listen to some of those tense moments that we heard throughout the year between Rudy and William, you can tell when things are fractured,” Kevin Harvick said recently on the Happy Hour podcast.

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Harvick’s observation was not based on speculation alone. He had already questioned the communication between Byron and Fugle after the July race at Atlanta. Running 19th on Lap 90, Byron became increasingly frustrated with the handling of his No. 24 Chevrolet. He called the car “junk” and complained that it was plowing, prompting Fugle to snap back over the radio: “I f***ing heard ya, okay? I got it … Just drive the f***ing thing.”

The exchange was unusual enough to catch Harvick’s attention, particularly because neither man was typically that vocal over the radio. Harvick had raised concerns on his Happy Hour podcast just days later, saying, “I’m worried because this is not normal.”

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However, Byron and Fugle both played down suggestions of a personal rift. Byron said they had spoken immediately after the incident and were in a good place. Fugle explained that they were frustrated with the car rather than each other. The episode nevertheless offered a public glimpse of the pressure the partnership was experiencing.

Fan Pulse Who Benefits More From Hendrick Motorsports’ Major Team Reshuffle for 2027? Alex Bowman, He’s Getting Fugle’s Proven Team William Byron, Adam Wall Has Huge Potential Both Drivers Will Benefit Equally It’s Too Early to Tell MABKFR10 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

Blake Harris is heading to Trackhouse Racing for the 2027 season, where he will take charge of Shane van Gisbergen’s No. 97 team. His departure triggered a reshuffle at Hendrick Motorsports, with Rudy Fugle moving over to Alex Bowman’s No. 48 team

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Harris’ departure for Trackhouse Racing, where he will become Shane van Gisbergen’s crew chief, opened the door for Fugle.

After four seasons with Bowman, Harris leaves behind a 2024 Chicago Street Course win. Fugle now takes over the No. 48, giving Bowman an experienced voice in the pit box for what is expected to be his final full-time Cup season.

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He announced in July that he would step away after 2027, with Connor Zilisch set to take over the No. 48 in 2028. Bowman’s 2026 campaign was difficult, as vertigo forced him to miss four races before he finished 26th in the standings. Fugle will therefore have a significant challenge in helping him return to winning form. Byron, meanwhile, must build a new working relationship with Wall after six seasons alongside Fugle.

Harvick’s comments also bring back memories of another major Hendrick separation. Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus worked together for 17 seasons, collecting seven Cup championships and 81 victories before their partnership ended after 2018. Knaus moved to Byron’s No. 24 team in 2019, while Johnson was paired with Kevin Meendering. Even a combination with that level of success eventually reached a point where both sides needed a different challenge.

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There is another interesting connection between that earlier decision and Byron’s latest change. He has now worked with four Cup crew chiefs: Darian Grubb in 2018, Knaus from 2019 through 2020, Fugle from 2021 through 2026, and Wall starting in 2027. Knaus’ move into Hendrick’s competition leadership after the 2020 season created the opening for Fugle’s arrival.

Six seasons together at Hendrick Motorsports produced 16 Cup wins for Rudy Fugle and William Byron, including back-to-back Daytona 500 triumphs in 2024 and 2025.

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The pair also reached the Championship 4 three straight times from 2023 to 2025 before their partnership came to an end ahead of the 2027 season.

Harvick, however, sees plenty of potential in Wall’s promotion. The new No. 24 crew chief guided Corey Day’s No. 17 O’Reilly Series team to four victories in 2026, helping the rookie finish fifth in the standings. Wall also served as the lead race engineer for Larson during his 2021 championship campaign and previously worked with Byron in the O’Reilly Series, where they won together in 2025.

Harvick believes the reshuffle could give everyone involved a fresh source of motivation. Fugle will want to demonstrate that he can make Bowman competitive, while Bowman will be eager to make his final full-time season count. Byron will want to prove that he can maintain his success with a new crew chief, and Wall will be looking to establish himself at the Cup level.

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That can put pressure on everyone else in the organization to maintain their standards. Hendrick still needs to announce Wall’s replacement on the No. 17 O’Reilly Series team, but the Cup reshuffle is set to create a different dynamic in 2027.