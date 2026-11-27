A road-trip passenger might seem to have the easier job, but Ryan Blaney strongly disagrees. The Team Penske driver believes the person sitting beside the wheel has just as many responsibilities, from keeping an eye on traffic and finding food stops to taking charge of the music. He even has a rule for passengers who decide to fall asleep along the way, and it is one that could leave them regretting their nap.

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“If you want to take a nap, the driver has to be okay with that. Like, you have to sign off. And if they smack you and wake you up, you can’t be mad that they smack you. Like, hey, I need your help here,” Ryan Blaney revealed in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. And Blaney’s warning to road-trip passengers might sound harsh, but the Team Penske driver has a clear reason behind it.

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He believes the person sitting beside the driver has a long list of responsibilities and cannot simply switch off during the journey. From keeping track of traffic and finding food stops to managing the music, the passenger has to remain involved, even if that means being woken up when the driver needs help.

The driver, naturally, has to get everyone to the destination safely and on time. Everything else falls on the passenger. That includes working the maps, monitoring traffic, and looking for an alternative route if a jam appears ahead. Even something as simple as deciding where to stop for food becomes the passenger’s responsibility.

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And the job does not end there. The passenger also has to manage the playlist, although Blaney made it clear that the driver gets the final say. He does not expect the person behind the wheel to surrender control of the music after taking responsibility for the entire journey.

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When the host suggested that the driver deserved some privileges for doing the actual driving, Blaney immediately agreed. Music was one area where the person behind the wheel should have priority. He even offered a specific example of what could go wrong if the passenger ignored that rule.

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“If the driver, you know, is wanting to hear 90s rock and roll music, you can’t be going and playing, you know, 2020 pop music. Like, that’s just not going to happen,” he said. “So you have to be coordinated with what the driver wants. He has that. The driver has priority for sure.”

This is not the first time Blaney has discussed how he would divide responsibilities on a road trip. In an earlier Pennzoil interview, he was asked which Team Penske teammate he would trust with different jobs during a journey. Blaney was happy to take charge of the snacks and music, while Joey Logano was assigned navigation duties. Austin Cindric, meanwhile, received the rather convenient role of sitting in the back and doing nothing. The exchange offered another glimpse of Blaney’s playful approach to travelling with friends.

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His friendship with Chase Elliott provides another interesting layer to the conversation. The two drivers have known each other since their younger racing days and have spent plenty of time travelling together. Their friendship has also taken them beyond racetracks, with the pair going on trips around the world. One memorable destination was Amsterdam in 2017. In 2024, Elliott spoke about their past adventures and expressed interest in getting those travels going again as their schedules allowed.

Blaney has also shared a rather different memory involving Elliott and his father, Bill. Recalling a four-hour drive to Colorado in 2018, Blaney explained that Bill did not listen to music or turn on the radio. Chase was asleep in the back, leaving Blaney to keep the conversation going with the former NASCAR champion. It was hardly the lively road-trip atmosphere one might expect when travelling with friends, but it certainly gave Blaney a story to remember.

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Between those experiences and his latest comments, Blaney has made his position fairly clear. The driver may have control of the steering wheel, but the passenger is not just along for the ride. They have to manage the route, food, music, and any unexpected problems along the way. And if the driver needs a helping hand, a nap is not going to be an acceptable excuse.