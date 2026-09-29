Discontent was growing around NASCAR’s Gen-6 cars in 2013. Intermediate tracks produced frustrating racing, while drivers complained about the cars’ heavy reliance on aerodynamics. A change was needed, and three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart led 20 drivers to NASCAR’s headquarters one fine day in 2015, pitching five ideas to improve the racing.

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Shockingly, Stewart and the others were dismissed outright, and that meeting became a turning point in how he felt about those calling the shots in the sanctioning body. He left NASCAR as a full-time driver at the end of 2016, and the relationship only grew worse over the coming years. So when CEO Steve O’Donnell reached out asking for Stewart’s help in 2025, the Hall of Famer could hardly believe what he was reading.

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“Steve O’Donnell sent me a text message on Christmas morning last year. We haven’t spoken for a long time, and it wasn’t, ‘Hey, just want to say sorry about the past,’ but ‘Hey, if we can put this behind us, maybe we can work together.’ He goes, ‘Oh, you know, Merry Christmas, this and that, we’re trying to get the needle moving in the right direction. You think we could get together?’ I’m like, ‘You can’t even say sorry yet. And you want my help now?’ Piss off. I’m still pissed,” Stewart recently revealed on the Door Bumper Clear podcast.

O’Donnell was one of the executives in the room when Stewart proposed changes to the Gen-6 cars all those years ago. The drivers wanted less aerodynamic force, more engine horsepower, and harsher consequences for those who violated the technical rules. Normally, having 20 people who drive these machines every week raise the same concerns should at least warrant an open dialogue. But Stewart says the way O’Donnell and the others treated them that day was disrespectful.

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Speaking on the Rubbin’ Is Racing podcast earlier this year, Stewart revealed that the executives “basically acted like none of us knew what the hell we were talking about.”

It was the moment, he admitted, that he began working on a retirement plan. But leaving the sport he loved did little to settle his differences with O’Donnell.

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In 2021, Stewart founded SRX, Superstar Racing Experience, a short-track series featuring legendary drivers in identical cars. The series quickly became popular among racing fans, but its growing appeal also caught NASCAR’s attention, particularly as drivers like Denny Hamlin began signing up.

That became clearer when text exchanges between O’Donnell, former boss Steve Phelps, and other executives from February 2023 surfaced in court during the recently concluded Anti-Trust lawsuit involving 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

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When Hamlin announced he would race in SRX, O’Donnell called it a direct threat to NASCAR and said the legal team needed to act. Phelps was even more blunt, writing that they needed to “put a knife in this trash series.”

Stewart was angry and hurt. And after all that, O’Donnell never even apologized before asking Stewart if he wanted to work together. That makes Stewart’s decision to shut the door on him all the more understandable. More importantly, Stewart isn’t simply taking shots at O’Donnell for the sake of it. He genuinely believes O’Donnell is doing a good job and moving the sport in the right direction. He just doesn’t want to be a part of it.

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A road to repairing burned bridges

Drivers like Hamlin have already praised O’Donnell for the way he is handling things in NASCAR, particularly his openness to trying new ideas.

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Under his leadership, NASCAR has made changes to the Next-Gen car, worked to address the issue of running multiple laps under caution before stage breaks, and brought back the Chase by removing the “win and you’re in” playoff format. The sanctioning body has also increased horsepower to 750 on short tracks and road courses, reduced aerodynamic stability, and begun experimenting with softer tire compounds.

Stewart himself wanted some of these changes when he was an active Cup Series driver. Alas, it wasn’t the New Jersey native in charge of things back when Stewart approached him.

On Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast earlier this year, O’Donnell admitted that some decisions made by his predecessors were driven by the sport’s short-term needs. He recognized that it wasn’t a good look for NASCAR, a sport that needs fresh ideas from every corner to keep evolving. And that openness to change has been one of the biggest shifts since he took over in April 2026, becoming the first non-France family member to hold the position.

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Stewart may still be open to a dialogue with the sport and helping it enter the new era O’Donnell envisions. But his angry revelation on the Door Bumper Clear podcast made one thing clear: he is still looking for an apology for the way he was treated.

“Here’s the thing with O’Donnell, if I saw O’Donnell right now we would be in a fistfight. That’s because of what they did to me in the past,” he said, before showering some praise on the CEO.

“I do think he’s making a difference now. And I do think he’s trying. He’s making a genuine effort to try to make it better and not because of an ego. I think he genuinely cares about it.”

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Stewart has not walked away from NASCAR entirely. Earlier this year, he returned to the NASCAR national scene for the first time since 2016, driving Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 Ram at Daytona as the OEM made its return.

He is scheduled to return to the same truck at Talladega on October 23, giving him another opportunity to compete in NASCAR while remaining outside its day-to-day leadership structure.