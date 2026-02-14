“You Clowns Never Learn” – Daytona 500 Schedule Shift Sparks Fan Outrage Amid Weather Uncertainty

The 2025 Daytona 500 was one of the longest Great American Races in the history of NASCAR. Spanning over four hours, the race was a prime example of how the weather can disrupt events to a great extent. Learning from it, NASCAR did not want to take chances this season, and their latest call isn’t one for the fans.

NASCAR moves up Sunday’s Daytona 500

The schedule for the 2026 Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway was set to start from 2:30 p.m. ET on February 15, 2025. However, the stock car racing body moved it up by an hour and put it to 1:30 PM ET, with the green flag to be waved at 2:30 p.m. ET.

NASCAR did it fearing rain disruption later in the day, something that halted the race in previous years. As per reports, there is an uncertain weather window over the skies of Daytona.

Reports suggest that there is a 50 percent chance of rain on Sunday, and the chance increases by 40 percent by Sunday night. With the revised schedule, NASCAR wants to conclude the 500-mile race well before the rain arrives in the evening.

Imago SPORTS-CAR-BIANCHI-COLUMN-2-CH An overview of pit road, where cars have been covered, at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, the day of the 67th running of the Daytona 500. Rain and winds have paused the Great American Race in Daytona Beach, Florida. Alex Zietlow/Charlotte Observer/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 135078152W AlexxZietlowx krtphotoslive950447

Going back to its record and keeping the 2025 Daytona 500 aside, NASCAR postponed the event in 2024 to Monday, citing rain. The 2021 edition of the Great American Race was no different, as it saw a six-hour delay.

In a nutshell, NASCAR is refraining from taking any chances this season. However, fans are unhappy that the governing body put the race just an hour ahead.

Fans share reactions as NASCAR faces strong criticism

According to them, if there is a huge wreck, the cautions will ‘eat’ the time, leading to further delays. Once it hits afternoon or evening, the chance of rain will increase drastically.

“You clowns never learn. Should be actual racing starting at 12 noon. You will green flag at 2 or so and rain will start at 4. Mor–s,” a fan wrote, mentioning how one hour shift is barely useful given how the Daytona 500 is notorious for cautions.

“Can’t wait to turn the TV on at 1:30 for green flag to be at 2:30 so we waste an hour and it rains at 3:00,” another fan wrote how he expects the race to cross 3PM and have an increased risk of rain delay like the previous years.

“Doing this to beat the rain, only to still be caught by it would be funny,” another fan joked at the decision, imagining a situation when NASCAR once again falls prey to rain.

“It’s truly amazing how NASCAR can never avoid bad weather unless they’re out west,” wrote another fan, pointing out how the Daytona 500 faces a constant threat of rain every single year.

“Leaving the rain just enough of a threat to discourage fuel mileage shenanigans while letting us get the full distance in,” another fan wrote, pointing out how the cautions and rain delays can cause a shortage of fuel during the race.

Kyle Busch of Richard Childress Racing will start the race from his first-ever Daytona pole, as William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports will look to seal a three-peat by winning the race. Let’s hope the schedule shift works in the sport’s favor.