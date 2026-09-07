“You Just Don’t Spin Him Around”- NASCAR Broadcaster Torches Carson Hocevar Over Brazen Cup Champ Disrespect

Carson Hocevar has earned a reputation as one of NASCAR’s rebels, but that does not excuse every move he makes on the racetrack. His aggressive style has already made him one of the most talked-about young drivers in the Cup Series. However, his latest clash with Brad Keselowski at Darlington Raceway raised eyebrows for a different reason.

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It was not only the contact that drew criticism, but also the Spire Motorsports driver’s dismissive reaction afterward. NASCAR broadcaster Jeff Burton was not willing to let that attitude slide.

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“I just can’t understand the dismissal of it. It just doesn’t make sense to me. You have to have more respect for your competitors. And that’s just baffling to me that you just, well, he spun. Brad Keselowski’s a champion. You just don’t spin him around and just dismiss it,” Burton explained in a post-race broadcast segment after the Cook Out Southern 500.

For Burton, the issue went far beyond a simple racing mistake. Contact happens in NASCAR. Drivers make mistakes, misjudge corners, and occasionally send another car spinning. Burton was not arguing that Hocevar should never make an error.

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What bothered him was what came afterward. Hocevar was given an opportunity to address the incident during his post-race interview. Instead of offering much explanation, the No. 77 driver appeared to brush off what had happened. “Yeah, he spun,” Hocevar had said.

The reporter then stated to Hocevar that Keselowski had spun because of contact with him. “Yeah. I guess. I don’t know what happened,” he replied.

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That response only made the situation more uncomfortable. The incident itself came at the end of Stage 1, with Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet racing Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford through Turn 4. Hocevar repeatedly made contact with the veteran driver before Keselowski eventually lost control and spun.

The contact brought out a caution and interrupted the flow of the race. There was nothing particularly unusual about seeing two aggressive drivers battle hard even if it was for 18th and 19th places. The problem was that the circumstances did not show it was necessary to settle the position.

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Hocevar has captured his place in the Chase and is fighting for the championship, whereas Keselowski is in it only for bragging rights (or the occasional help his RFK Racing drivers might need). There is no direct competition between the two drivers at this stage of the season.

Moreover, Keselowski is not an inexperienced driver who is still learning how to survive the Cup Series. He is a two-time NASCAR champion (Cup in 2012 and O’Reilly in 2010) who has spent almost two decades competing at the highest level.

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For Burton, that should carry a certain level of respect. A NASCAR driver can race Keselowski hard without simply running through him. And if contact does happen, acknowledging the mistake can go a long way toward preventing the situation from becoming something bigger.

Instead, Hocevar’s brief and unbothered responses gave the impression that the spin was barely worth discussing. That is where the former Cup Series driver turned broadcaster drew the line.

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Meanwhile, Keselowski certainly did not appear too pleased with Hocevar’s antics or interested in forgetting about the incident either. Asked about what happened, the RFK Racing co-owner and driver delivered a warning that suggested the situation may not be over.

“His day’s coming, and it’s coming hard. Watch out, Carson,” Keselowski said in a post-race interview.

Those words add another layer to an already tense situation. Hocevar has built his identity around being unapologetically aggressive. That approach can create headlines and make him a difficult opponent on the track.

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But Burton’s criticism highlights the other side of that reputation. There is a difference between being fearless and being dismissive. There is also a difference between making a mistake and refusing to acknowledge it.

For now, Keselowski has made his feelings clear. And if his warning is anything to go by, Hocevar may have to deal with the consequences of this one long after the checkered flag. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds when NASCAR heads to World Wide Technology Raceway next week for the Enjoy Illinois 300.