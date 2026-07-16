“You Kill That Driver’s Skill”- Old School NASCAR Veteran Warns Carson Hocevar Against Changing His Offensive Antics Despite Cup Garage Isolation

Carson Hocevar divides the NASCAR Cup Series garage like few other drivers. He has acquired the moniker “Hurricane Hocevar” for his daring style, which some love. But it has also irritated many veterans and made other racers reluctant to race around him. While many believe the Spire Motorsports driver needs to tone things down before he alienates the entire garage, one old-school NASCAR veteran believes that could do more harm than good.

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Ken Schrader recently shared his honest take on the 23-year-old driver during an episode of the Schrader and Herm podcast. Schrader strongly believes that forcing Hocevar to change would be a massive mistake.

“Here’s my main thing about Carson Hocevar,” Schrader said. “When you pull the reins back on a driver, sometimes they settle down and do good. And a lot of times, you kill that driver’s skill. You kill that little extra thing that they’ve got that makes them fast and exciting. So that’s what I don’t want to have happen to Carson Hocevar. Pull the reins back and mess him up.”

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He thinks Carson Hocevar has a unique instinct that makes him an uncoachable driver. In the end, trying to take away that edge could make him less competent behind the wheel. Hocevar presently holds very little goodwill within the Cup garage. Drivers often rely on mutual respect, especially at drafting tracks where cooperation can decide the outcome of a race.

Hocevar, however, has repeatedly shown that he is willing to run his own race. Even if it means upsetting competitors in the process. To Schrader, that makes him fascinating to watch. As a former driver, he understands why rivals would be angry. As a fan, though, he appreciates the unpredictability Hocevar brings every weekend.

In modern NASCAR, the strategy is becoming less and less common. Drivers nowadays are frequently cautious about their words as well as how they race. Social media, sponsor commitments, and media training have forced numerous competitors to project polished public personas. Hocevar has made the opposite move. He talks honestly, races aggressively, and seldom expresses regret.

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His attitude was on full display after last year’s Atlanta race, where several drivers lined up to confront him over his driving. Despite the criticism, Hocevar refused to back down.

“I finished second. We’re here to win races, not be a boy band and love each other and play on the playground together,” Hocevar told Bob Pockrass.

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That race left plenty of enemies in his wake. Yet Carson Hocevar has never pretended he was trying to win popularity contests. His focus has always been on winning races, even if that means standing alone. Whether that approach eventually earns respect or creates even more rivals remains to be seen.

But if Ken Schrader gets his wish, NASCAR won’t coach the edge out of one of its most entertaining young talents before fans get to see just how far it can take him.