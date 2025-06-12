“You were gone”- Dale Jr. Details ‘Final Destination’ Scare That Sparked Urgent Call to Close Friend

If you’ve ever watched a Final Destination movie, you know the drill. Ordinary people escaping death, only for fate to hunt them down with absurdly specific, absolutely terrifying sequences. It’s the kind of franchise that makes you think twice about walking behind a ladder, driving behind a logging truck, or even heating soup in the microwave! And just when you think it’s all fiction, something (or in this case, someone) comes along to make it feel way too real.

Because this week, Dale Jr. shared a story that sounded like it came straight out of one of those movies. No, it wasn’t about racing, wrecks, or rivalries. It was about a dream. This one was so vivid and intense that it left NASCAR’s most beloved voice completely rattled. And when you hear who it involved? Yeah… you might start looking over your shoulder, too.

Dale Jr.’s nightmare hits too close to home

Dale Jr. has seen and lived through a lot, from Daytona highs to personal heartbreaks. But nothing quite shook him like the dream he recently shared on the Dale Jr. Download. “Do you want to know what happened in this dream? It was pretty freaking scary,” he told co-host TJ Majors. “I woke up brokenhearted, man. I was sad.”

The dream was surreal and vivid. It was one of those that lingers long after the alarm clock goes off. It was set on a property similar to the one Dale Jr. lives on now, with a steep dam that eerily mirrored one from his childhood. “My dad’s farm had a dam like this,” he said, recounting a real-life moment when a four-wheeler accident nearly ended badly. “I bumped my buddy, and he lost control, went down that. Luckily, he did not get hurt.”

That past moment took on a terrifying new life in his dream. Except this time, it wasn’t just any friend. It was TJ. In the dream, Dale was at home with his wife Amy when someone burst in, yelling, “I told you Sunny should have gotten them tow chains!” As the story unfolded, it turned out that TJ had tried towing a broken-down car across the steep dam. Just when everything was going well, the chain snapped. “It pulled you and the car tumbling down that hill,” Dale Jr. said, his voice visibly shaken. “You were gone. Not dead, but gone. I woke up and was like, ‘Holy sh–, that was intense.’ I was glad it was not true. I woke up this morning and my instinct was to call your wife.”

For those who’ve followed Dale Jr.’s life, his bond with TJ runs deep. Their connection began in the late 1990s when they both played the iRacing game, which helped Majors learn about racing and Earnhardt’s pursuit of starting his own racing team. Then, Majors started working as Earnhardt’s spotter in 2008 when Dale Jr. joined Hendrick Motorsports. They’ve been through wins, losses, and plenty of life in between. Their bond is often described as “like brothers” and is characterized by a deep trust and understanding.

via Imago Dale Jr in Dirty Mo Media podcast

However, what makes this dream even scarier is how strangely aligned it was with real life. As Dale Jr. wrapped up the eerie tale, TJ chimed in with a coincidence that sent chills down the room. “It’s like Final Destination,” TJ said half-jokingly, before admitting, “You know what’s really weird? I was driving to the doctor yesterday, and for some reason I passed a tow truck… and I was like, ‘Oh man, wonder if I could do it. What if I could drive a tow truck one day?’ I really thought that yesterday morning.”

The timing, the imagery, the subject. They all added an extra layer of unease that neither of them could ignore. What started as just another podcast moment suddenly turned into an unsettling intersection of memory, intuition, and maybe fate.

A family of sleepwalkers–Dale Jr. shares bizarre bedtime habits

Coming off the emotional gut punch of his dream about losing TJ Majors, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shifted gears slightly (but not too far) from the world of sleep. As the conversation rolled on in his podcast, he casually dropped a strange but relatable admission: sleepwalking, aka somnambulism, runs in the family. “You ever sleepwalk?” TJ asked. “Probably years ago,” Dale replied, not making much of it at first.

But then he started sharing a peculiar nighttime pattern happening in the Earnhardt household. “Our little girls will get up and go downstairs and get a blanket and bring it back up to their bed, and they are like ‘I didn’t go downstairs. I don’t remember that,’” Dale Jr. said.

Dale and Amy Earnhardt have two daughters—Isla Rose, born in 2018, and Nicole Lorraine, born two years later in 2020. So far, it seems Isla is the one most often reenacting low-key scenes from Paranormal Activity. Though harmless for now, it’s unsettling when a child wanders the house at night with zero memory of it in the morning.

“I think a lot of it’s very common for kids to, I think, have night terrors or walk around,” Dale added. And he’s right! According to pediatric sleep studies, 30% to 40% of children experience sleepwalking or night terrors at some point, particularly between the ages of 4 and 8. Their brains are still developing a clear boundary between sleep and wakefulness, which can lead to nighttime “adventures” they won’t recall.

For Dale Jr., who’s already dealing with emotionally charged dreams and old wounds that surface while sleeping, even bedtime stories in the Earnhardt home come with a mix of mystery and meaning. And with his kids sleepwalking now, you can’t help but wonder: Is it just genetic or something deeper?