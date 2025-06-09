“Your Time Will Come”: Plagued by the Worst Luck, NASCAR Driver Told to Keep His Head Held High by Fans

In motorsports, bad luck can be as influential as bad driving. A single flat tire, an untimely caution, or a rare mechanical quirk can shatter a driver’s hopes, no matter how dominant the car. This season, one rising star has endured a series of those cruel strokes from both the Cup and Truck Series, leading races, showing speed, but repeatedly just out of reach.

That driver is Carson Hocevar, a 22-year-old rising talent from Michigan. Last year, he was a rookie in the Cup Series, but this year, he is a regular contender to win races. It all started at Atlanta Superspeedway, where he bagged his career-best finish of P2. A few notable drivers felt he ruffled a lot of feathers, but Hocevar made it clear he wasn’t looking to join a boy band; he wants to win races. The big moment came at the Coca-Cola 600, but on the late race restart, the engine on the #77 car blew up. In Nashville, he tried his best, but had to settle for a P2 finish again. Then came the home race in Irish hills, and it felt as if this could be his big moment, but again, he had to deal with heartbreak.

The streak of bad luck started in the Truck Series race. Hocevar led race-high 56 laps at his home track in Michigan but was washed out as he had a flat tire with 8 laps remaining, dropping him to the 29th spot. Later he reflected, “I felt like I screwed us a little bit by going a little early to put us in that fuel number,” calling his timing gamble a miscue, “You lose the race both ways, right? You either run out (or this).” It was the same cruel fate he faced in the weekend’s Cup race with a flat tire. He was banking on a fuel strategy keeping the likes of William Byron and Kyle Larson in his rear-view mirror. But this time, the left-rear tire gave up with 19 to go and once again, he had to surrender his lead.

It was just tough for Hocevar to suffer a setback on his home ground, twice, when he was in the position to win races, “two days in a row with a flat LR leading.. today is a little more disappointing. thankful to be upfront all weekend at home. headed home with our heads held high.”

His words resonate with resilience. Denny Hamlin, who won the Michigan International Speedway Cup race, echoed his sentiment, saying, “You can’t run as fast as he’s running, being up front as much as he’s up front, without eventually winning. I know that panic sometimes can set in. It’s like, ‘God, we lost this opportunity.” Despite winning the Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway, his season hasn’t been fruitful. But his fans believe he is at the cusp of the big win, all he needs to do is keep his head down and give his best in the coming weeks.

NASCAR fans stand tall with Carson Hocevar amidst adversity

“You are one of the drivers who keep NASCAR entertaining. Keep it up,” one fan commented under Hocevar’s X post. Carson Hocevar absolutely validates that praise with his 2025 performances. His roaring comeback at Nashville and bold runs at Michigan have kept NASCAR thrilling. At the Cracker Barrel 400 in Nashville, Hocevar charged from 26th to a hard-fought runner-up finish, boldly spinning Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on Lap 106 and steering through traffic to nearly score a win, a move that was praised even by crew chief Luke Lambert. The rivalry that simmered after the race kept fans hooked to the duo for an entire week.

At Nashville Superspeedway, Hocevar charged hard, earning admiration of even the toughest critics, including Dale Earnhardt Jr. A fan backed him up despite him feeling down after the race, using Earnhardt Jr., words of wisdom. “#DONTCHANGEGASSER, LOVE the run over the weekend,, been watching Nascar for 45 years and you are so fast and balls out,, Don’t ever change who you are,, listen to Dale Jr….. Good luck, hope you make the playoffs,” wrote the fan.

Junior mentioned on his podcast, Dale Jr.Download, “Carson, I even said in a clip on Dirty Mo Media, I think the guy reminds me of a 1979 Dale Earnhardt. Fast, not scared to use his front bumper, don’t care if somebody gets mad about it and on the verge of becoming a star.” His fearless driving style has stuck with the minds of many, and with Dale Jr.’s endorsement ringing in his ear, it’s clear that Hocevar’s tenacity and authenticity resonate strongly with longtime enthusiasts.

But along with fan support came the loud cries of many who were amazed by his skills on the field. One fan wrote, “Dude when you took the lead you could hear the crowd over the TV commentary. Your time will come soon.” With Caron Hocevar seizing the late lead in the Michigan Cup race, dominating 32 laps in front of a hometown crowd, it was no surprise that people could hear the ovation rise above TV and Prime Video commentary. While the local hero couldn’t win the race, he had enough reason to cheer and enjoy, and this surely wasn’t his last time visiting Irish hills.

But some showed sympathy for the star, who was very close to getting his first Cup Series win this season. “Sucks but your litteraly THIS 🤏close to your first win, your proving everyone wrong week after week, you being upfront leading the Hendrick cars shows how much speed you have. Also never lose that confidence man,” said another. After starting 14th, and holding off powerful Hendrick Motorsports cars, including William Byron and Kyle Larson for much of the final stretch, he showed tremendous skills on the track. Though a left-rear flat with just 19 laps to go snatched victory from his grasp, Hocevar’s performance was a testament to his consistency and speed under pressure.

Furthermore, during the lead-up to those final laps, Hocevar was deliberately trying to conserve fuel from the front, gambling on a caution that never came. One fan applauded Hocevar, saying, “Bro you a straight up dawg out there. You are going to be around for a long, long time. I hope you continue being the same exact guy you’ve been from the jump. We don’t need anymore PR Clones!! And you can Wheel a Race Car! I have rooted for you for several weeks in a row.” Rather than sulking, Hocevar turned to his team, congratulating their efforts, offering a quiet, “Good job, everybody,” and being up front with his heartbreak.

Carson Hocevar’s journey is far from over, but every setback is sharpening the edge of a future star. The wins will come, and as far as fan support is concerned, it seems like they’ve found their new favorite.