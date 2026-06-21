“You’ve Got to Be F***ing Kidding Me”- Bubba Wallace Lashes Out at 23XI as NASCAR Penalizes Pit Road Blunder

Everything was going according to plan for Bubba Wallace. After qualifying 12th, the 23XI Racing driver had settled into third at one point during the Anduril 250. But all that was before a green-flag pit stop turned the afternoon upside down. A split-second mistake on pit road turned a potential race-winning afternoon into frustration, penalties, and an angry radio message that summed up the moment perfectly.

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Pit road penalty undoes Bubba Wallace’s efforts

On Lap 18, Wallace’s right-front tire came off between Turns 9 and 10, triggering the race’s second caution and ending Stage 1 early. The cause traced back to the pit box, as the tire changer’s air gun had been left in reverse, so by the time it was corrected, the jack had already dropped, and Wallace was sent on his way with the wheel barely on.

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His reaction over the radio was filled with frustration: “There it fing went. You’ve got to be fing kidding me.”

That mistake triggered a caution and one of NASCAR’s harshest in-race penalties. Wallace was held for two laps, and two crew members were suspended for two races. On a 3.4-mile circuit with a green-flag pace closer to 90 mph than 200, two held laps cost him roughly ten minutes standing still while the field cycled past.

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Unfortunately for Wallace, this isn’t unfamiliar territory. Last August, during the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, he was leading the night with a career-high 123 laps led and had just won Stage 2 when a green-flag stop on Lap 292 cost him everything.

The left-front wheel wasn’t secured, came off as he pulled away, and Wallace made the split-second call to roll into Chase Briscoe’s Joe Gibbs Racing pit box rather than risk the tire reaching the track loose. Briscoe’s crew reattached it on the spot, sparing Wallace’s team a detached-wheel penalty.

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Still, pitting outside his own stall still triggered a pass-through. And Wallace’s comments afterward were almost identical in tone to today’s outburst, just calmer: “Going back and looking at the footage, it was just a really freak deal where the lug nut fell off the gun, and it was such a weird transition.”

Whether 23XI can recover from a ten-minute deficit on a street course this unforgiving remains the question yet to be answered. What’s already certain is that the conversation inside the shop this week won’t be about Wallace’s pace; it’ll be about why this keeps happening.