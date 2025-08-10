Zane Smith Vents Out His Anger Against Carson Hocevar After a Tough Month

Zane Smith’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign started off on the right note. The No. 38 Front Row Motorsports driver clinched the sixth position at the Bowman Gray and then followed it up with decent finishes throughout the season. Atlanta, Phoenix, Homestead, Nashville, and Michigan, to name a few. While things weren’t going great, they weren’t bad either.

However, that has changed completely in the last month as Zane Smith has faced one bad result after the other. And in all this drama, Smith’s patience finally snapped. Now he’s speaking up in a way we’ve rarely heard from him. And the culprit, according to Smith? None other than NASCAR’s bad boy, Carson Hocevar.

Zane Smith lets loose on Carson Hocevar

Zane Smith’s patience has officially run out. The past month has been a nightmare for his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team, with four straight weeks of wrecks. But none of them was of his own making. But the final straw came at Iowa Speedway. Heading into Turn 1, Carson Hocevar lost control to Smith’s left, slid up the banking, and slammed into Smith’s left rear.

The hit sent Zane Smith spinning into the SAFER barrier, and his frustration boiled over. Moments later, he appeared to swipe at Hocevar’s car, while his crew chief, Ryan Bergenty, marched over to confront Hocevar after the race. By the time the Cup Series rolled into Watkins Glen, Smith wasn’t sugarcoating anything.

“I personally can’t go have a conversation with him without getting a $75,000 fine,” Smith told NASCAR.com. “Yeah, he’s just a dumb [expletive]. That’s just how it is.” The reference? Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s hefty fine after punching Kyle Busch in 2024. Hocevar, for his part, didn’t exactly sound remorseful. “Why would I give a you-know-what to reach out?” he said. “He took a swing… what’s the point?” He even called it “hilarious” when Smith’s team confronted him.

This isn’t a one-off incident either. Hocevar’s aggressive driving has rubbed plenty of competitors the wrong way this season. From Smith to Stenhouse Jr. to Ryan Preece. The 22-year-old leans into his villain role, with a Dale Earnhardt-inspired pickup truck, snarky social media posts, and zero sign of changing his approach.

Smith isn’t buying Carson Hocevar‘s “Intimidator” act. “He’ll act like he’s your buddy, and then just be an idiot on social media,” he said. “I was teammates with him… everyone in this garage realizes he’s an idiot.” Looks like this feud is only getting started. The remaining races will add to the drama, for sure.

Carson Hocevar offers a (somewhat) sincere apology

In the wake of public backlash after the Iowa incident, Carson Hocevar recently issued a public apology on social media after watching a series of crashes that unfolded during the Watkins Glen Truck Series event. As you may know, the race featured as many as nine cautions! Plus, the crashes involved names like Kyle Busch, Tanner Gray, and Parker Kligerman.

Despite not participating in the chaotic Friday race himself, Hocevar posted on X, “I am currently watching all these wrecks. So I apologize. I feel guilty by association. I will do better moving forward.” From his Atlanta incident with Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney to the Nashville tangle that sent Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hard into the wall, Hocevar’s unapologetic style has ruffled feathers and kept his name swirling in headlines.

Critics saw it as a vague and half-hearted attempt at taking responsibility, while many in the media questioned whether it was even warranted since Hocevar wasn’t involved in that particular race. Still, the confession highlighted that he’s aware of the impact his reputation, and by extension, his actions, carry.

However, veterans like Denny Hamlin have defended Carson Hocevar in some instances. He suggested many incidents are simply part of racing. However, the overall sentiment from peers and racing legends shows the pressure is mounting for Hocevar to adapt and reflect on his racecraft. His social media apology, while semi-serious, acknowledges the frustration fans and competitors feel and signals a possible shift.

Whether Carson Hocevar truly changes his approach remains to be seen, but with tensions running high and rivals like Smith openly calling him out, every lap he runs will be under the microscope. The coming weeks could either cement his reputation as NASCAR’s newest villain or mark the start of a redemption arc. If he’s willing to write it.