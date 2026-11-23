The contacts were in Jimmy Magill’s phone, but his family couldn’t get to them. Ryan, one of his relatives, needed a way to reach the people Magill knew through racing. So he turned to Kenny Wallace, a former NASCAR driver who still spends plenty of weekends around dirt tracks. Wallace had news nobody wanted to deliver.

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“Jimmy Magill has passed away. This breaks my heart. Jimmy worked for @DIRTcarRacing for many years ❤️”

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Wallace posted those words on X, then explained why he had become the messenger.

“Ryan, who is a family member of Jimmy’s asked me to pass this along as they cannot get into, Jimmy’s phone to search out contacts.”

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Wallace gave no cause of death. The family simply wanted the news to reach people they couldn’t contact themselves.

There was a reason Wallace could help. Although his NASCAR career ended in 2015, he never walked away from dirt racing. In February 2026, he won a UMP Modified feature at Volusia Speedway Park during the DIRTcar Nationals. It was his sixth victory at the event. Wallace still competes in the racing world where Magill spent two decades working.

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Magill joined DIRTcar Midwest in 2006 and worked as a line scorer and technical inspector before becoming a points coordinator. His work mattered long after a Saturday night’s checkered flag. Every Thursday during the season, drivers across nine divisions could check the updated standings he had calculated.

DIRTcar oversees grassroots racing, where every feature finish can affect a driver’s chance at a season title. Those numbers helped settle championship battles among racers who competed at different tracks.

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In January 2025, Magill got a rare turn in the spotlight himself. At DIRTcar’s annual awards banquet in Springfield, Illinois, he received the Bob Memmer Award for outstanding service to short-track racing. He stood alongside DIRTcar director Sam Driggers, holding an honor he had wanted for years.

“It’s the biggest honor I’ve ever had in my life, bar none,” Magill said. “I’ve always wanted this, because Bob was my hero.”

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Bob Memmer had founded United Midwestern Promoters in 1984, laying the groundwork for DIRTcar. Before computers handled the standings, Memmer calculated points by hand and mailed newsletters to drivers. Magill carried on that work in a different era. He understood what those weekly numbers meant to racers and why someone had to get them right.

His passing follows another loss for the same racing organization. On October 2, longtime electrician Dave Dixon died after more than four decades helping with events such as Super DIRT Week and the DIRTcar Nationals.

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World Racing Group had honored Dixon in 2025 for 42 years of service. Like Magill, he spent his career doing work that spectators rarely noticed when it was done well.

Magill once called DIRTcar his dream job. He joked that his bosses should expect him to keep working until he turned 90. That makes Wallace’s final words especially hard to read now