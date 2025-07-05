Fans Lose It as NFL Star Left ‘Praying for God’s Mercy’ Over Dale Jr.’s Wild Ride

Few names resonate like Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the NASCAR lore. With 26 Cup wins, two Daytona 500 victories, and an unprecedented 15-time Most Popular Driver honor, he has earned a place among the sport’s elite. As much of a NASCAR icon as he is known to be, the beloved son of “The Intimidator” Dale Earnhardt Sr., the latter’s fierce determination and larger-than-life persona influence Junior’s own path. Since stepping off the track in 2017, Earnhardt Jr. has seamlessly transitioned into broadcasting while nurturing his podcast series, “The Dale Jr. Download,” where he offers fans a peek under the hood of motorsports culture. His infectious charm and authentic enthusiasm continue to bridge racing with broader audiences. And that’s what Jr. did when he gave Malik Nabers a true NASCAR experience.

A former LSU standout, Nabers brought that elite speed to the pros, showcasing an ability to separate from coverage and make big plays. Despite his track prowess, his recent encounter inside a Corvette proved that there are different types of fast, and some are more terrifying off the gridiron. The results of two athletic worlds colliding are unexpected, and sometimes downright hilarious.

During an episode filmed at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Junior invited Nabers aboard his Corvette for a blistering ride-around session as part of a new interview series called “Taking Laps with Dale Earnhardt Jr.” As speeds approached 130 mph, the NFL star’s reaction became the highlight, praying, wide-eyed excitement, and breathless awe, as the veteran racer grinned in the driver’s seat. A clip of the two captioned, “Malik Nabers was going through it at top speed 😂 @dalejr” seized social media, perfectly capturing the moment when elite football speed met full-throttle racing physics.

During their high-speed run, Nabers got to know about the Earnhardt legacy through Dale Jr. “So my dad raced his whole career, (and so did) my grandfather,” said Nabers. “I grew up in racing. I started driving as a little kid. And I raced in the NASCAR series for about 25 years. I retired from full-time in 2017, and I got into broadcasting. I grew up in all of this stuff, and I can’t imagine not ever going to the race track.”

This isn’t the only time NFL athletes have taken a spin with NASCAR legends. In 2021, linebacker Marshall McFadden transitioned from playing pro football to becoming a pit crew jackman for Trackhouse Racing. Meanwhile, former NFL head coach Jerry Glanville raced in NASCAR’s SuperTruck Series in the ’90s. Even NASCAR’s very own Joe Gibbs, the owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, leaped from NFL coaching to high-speed ownership, after securing three Super Bowl titles with the Washington Redskins. Whether it’s a 4.3-second 40-yard dash or a hot lap around Atlanta, athletes are continually tested in new ways.

Such crossovers offer fans a more intimate, personal view of their heroes, seeing NFL stars humbled by racing and NASCAR drivers commending footballers, both celebrating the limits of human performance. Across X and other social media platforms, fans responded with awe and amusement as Nabers braces himself for the ride of a lifetime. The clip reignited enthusiasm for Dale Jr.‘s podcast, combining high-speed thrills with heart and humor, exactly what fans crave.

Fans can’t get enough of Malik Naber’s NASCAR meltdown

“That’s what happens when elite speed meets real fear – suddenly all that NFL toughness melts away at 130 mph,” wrote one fan sarcastically. With Dale Jr. at the steering wheel and Nabers in the passenger seat, it became clear that raw athleticism on the football field doesn’t always translate to comfort in a 130 mph car. Despite running a 40-yard dash in the NFL, Nabers must have admitted that NASCAR’s physics at that velocity bites, as the NFL star began praying mid-lap, visibly shaken by the speed, while Junior remained calm and composed as if he were cruising on an interstate.

Another NASCAR fan seemed completely unfazed by fear, expressing pure excitement at the chance to ride shotgun in a high-speed Corvette with Dale Jr. himself, learning the art of racing from NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. “Tripping out While Dale Earnhardt’s son is behind the wheel top speed is crazy !!!! I would have been so geeked up !” the fan exclaimed. From the clip and comments, it was clear that Nabers was clinging on to his life as the car surged forward, prompting both awe and comedic relief.

“The moment he threw out that prayer you knew he was getting real nervous you in good hands with that man behind the wheel at 130.” One may not fear when Dale Jr. is near. Known for his smooth, precision-driving style, borrowing technique like the “Arkansas Grip” honed under Mark Martin, Junior has often showcased how adept he is at handling high-speed challenges with finesse. Although Nabers was shaken, he was in the safe hands of the two-time Daytona 500 winner.

Another fan noted, “Nothing reveals true speed tolerance like a Dale Jr hot lap. Nabers might run a 4.3 40-yard dash but 130 mph banking hits different when you’re not the one in control. Love seeing elite athletes humbled by other sports’ physics.” It isn’t just NFL or non-racers who feel scared while in the passenger seat; NASCAR drivers themselves aren’t immune to being awed when strapped into the passenger seat of a fellow pro at breakneck speed. For instance, Richard Childress Racing‘s Austin Dillon, who himself goes beyond 150 mph on the track, once recounted riding with veteran Max Papis in a two-seater, leaving the former gripping the passenger side, fully aware he was completely out of control.

But this was just a 130 mph run, which left Nabers jittery. But others reassured him, “Aww he okay he sitting in the passenger seat of the best!” This ride wasn’t just a crossover between two sports, but a cultural collision that delivered speed, surprise, and viral gold. It showed how even the fastest NFL stars can be humbled when someone else controls the throttle. On the other hand, Dale Jr. reminded everyone why his instincts still command respect, no matter who is riding shotgun. And as the laughs continue online, it goes to show that NASCAR’s best stories aren’t always written on race day.