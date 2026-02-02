Latest
NASCAR Stars Labeled "Blue Collar" Heroes as They Win Hearts With Unexpected Gesture at Bowman Gray

Kaamna Dwivedi

Feb 2, 2026 | 4:48 PM EST

The Cook Out Clash, which was supposed to take place today, has been shifted to Wednesday, testing everyone’s patience. But for a change, that frustrated mood changed to a heartfelt moment. An unexpected gesture by some NASCAR stars at Bowman Gray brought a ray of sunshine for the fans amid the nonstop snowstorm in North Carolina.

NASCAR drivers lend a hand at Bowman Gray

The Clash will take place on Wednesday, February 4, at 6 p.m. ET. Safety crews worked around the clock, but the conditions proved too dangerous for fans, teams, and drivers to navigate. That’s when NASCAR stars stepped up in a way few expected. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Todd Gilliland, the young Front Row Motorsports driver known for his steady road course performances, were spotted wielding a shovel alongside stadium cleanup teams.

Video footage showed him working in the bitter cold, clearing snow from the spectator stands and the track without any fuss. Veteran journalist Jeff Gluck shared the moment on X, highlighting Gilliland’s hands-on effort amid the storm. Bob Pockrass followed with updates confirming Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s efforts, noting how drivers integrated seamlessly with local crews.

Prior to this, Fox NASCAR broadcaster Mike Joy had taken a jab at the officials’ poor management in the city. Describing the conditions on the ground, he stated, “I’m about 10 miles from Bowman-Gray Stadium. I-40 has one clear lane open, but no plow blade has scraped any of the surface streets… It’s 29 degrees at noon, and more winter weather is expected this week.”

But the scenes at Bowman Gray are positive. Drivers embraced the sport’s working-class roots. Officials focused on recovery and safety during the delay. Their hands-on involvement turned a weather crisis into a lesson in humility. And the fans couldn’t help but shower praise on them.

Fans flood social media with “blue-collar” praise

Fans erupted on X and NASCAR forums after the clips went viral, hailing drivers as “blue-collar heroes”. One fan, eyeing Gilliland’s freeze-defying effort, posted: “Man, if I didn’t have to work today, I’d bring my shovel to help.” It encouraged people to help each other during the storm.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. became more popular after a fan expressed excitement about him: “Wait, what? Wow, I’ve gained 3% more respect for him now, that’s really nice of bro.”

article-image

Imago

Skepticism surfaced too, with a post questioning: “Just videoing him while he does the work seems weird.. ‘And here we have a NASCAR driving, in freezing temps, working with the clean-up crew… let’s all take a minute to watch.’” Replying to Gluck’s post, one user offered a more skeptical take, questioning the act of filming the drivers but still acknowledging their effort.

The sport received wide praise for its main qualities, according to one detailed response. “Todd Gilliland proves to be the nicest guy with each passing day, & I guess I’ll give Spin House some praise for this, but I am back to square 1 with him as soon as Daytona starts. But great to see some blue-collar work done, as it should be in NASCAR.”

In discussions that focused on videos, they appreciated the hard work while joking about rivalries in track events. The entire NASCAR community felt appreciated, knowing that even NASCAR stars are stepping up to make The Cook Out Clash even better.

