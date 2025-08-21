Who Are Ross Chastain’s Parents? All About Ralph Chastain and Susan Chastain

Ross Chastain, better known as “The Watermelon Man,” is one of NASCAR’s most colorful and determined drivers. Born on December 4, 1992, in Alva, Florida, he worked on his family’s eighth-generation watermelon farm before making his way into professional racing. With six NASCAR Cup Series victories to his name, including the unforgettable “Hail Melon” wall-ride at Martinsville in 2022, Chastain has carved out a reputation as a fearless competitor. Yet, behind his relentless driver and farming roots stand the two people who shaped his values and career from the very beginning: his parents, Ralph and Susan Chastain.

Who are Ross Chastain’s parents?

Growing up in Florida, Ross is Susan and Ralph Chastain’s eldest son; they also have a younger son, Chad Chastain, who likewise became a stock-car racer. Both his parents are American nationals. Together, Ralph and Susan raised Ross and Chad with a strong work ethic rooted in agriculture.

Ralph Chastain is a generational watermelon farmer. He runs JDI Farms, a 350-acre watermelon farm in South Florida. Over the decades, Ralph cultivated the land and even enjoyed amateur racing as a hobby. On weekends, he would attend the local short-track races like Punta Gorda Speedway, sparking his sons’ interest. Ross has said of his upbringing, “I grew up an eight-generation watermelon farmer… my dad was everything that I wanted to be.” Ralph passed this ethos to his boys, emphasizing hard work and humble persistence. He continues to oversee the family farm today, contributing produce and jobs to the community and keeping the Chastain agriculture legacy alive.

Susan Chastain pursued a career in healthcare. A Riverdale High School (class of 1985) and University of South Florida (1990) graduate, she became a traveling nurse. Susan frequently moved to where she was needed, even working through the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia to save lives. Despite her busy nursing assignments, she drives to many races to support her sons, earning a reputation as a true “team man.” Ross often notes that Susan juggles her work schedule to attend races; as he once told reporters, his mother is “My mom is here, and she’s just supported me the whole way, She’s a traveling nurse, so she’s working an assignment now in North Georgia doing what she wants to do, right? She likes to take care of people, and she wants to save lives, and she’s worked through COVID and never backed down and has actually saved lives. For her to take time out of her schedule to come and to work her work schedule around to be here, it’s not lost on me.” Together, the couple blends hard work with compassion: Ralph provides for the local economy through farming, while Susan gives back by caring for people’s health.

Where did Ralph Chastain and Susan Chastain meet?

Limited interviews and biographies of Ross Chastain focus on his upbringing and career, not the details of his parents’ courtship. They likely met in or near Fort Myers/Alva, Florida, where both later lived. The family is private about those early personal details.

What is the ethnicity of Ross Chastain’s parents?

Both Ralph and Susan Chastain are American nationals. In official records, both are identified simply by name and occupation, without mention of specific ancestry.

Inside Ross Chastain’s relationship with his parents

Ross Chastain has a very close bond with his father, Ralph. From the beginning, Ralph’s own racing hobby and tireless work on the farm inspired Ross to start racing at age 12. His admiration for becoming like his father ran deep. Ralph taught Ross the value of hard work and humility. Over the years, they have shared many key moments, from Ross’s first checkered flag at the local asphalt track to every NASCAR victory. Even as Ross’s career took off, he remained grounded by Ralph’s influence.

While Ross Chastain’s mother is equally important to him. He often publicly expressed gratitude for her support. For example, celebrating Mother’s Day right, Ross posted on social media: “Happy Mother’s Day to my mom Susan! Thank you for everything you’ve done for me.” Susan’s presence was especially steady during hard times. When Ross briefly lost his NASCAR ride in 2018, she was the one who picked him up at the airport and comforted him. Today, Susan often sits in the stands or on pit road at Ross’s races or calls in with encouragement before big events. Susan beams with pride whenever Ross wins, knowing her son has succeeded through their family’s values.

Throughout Ross Chastain’s meteoric rise, Ralph and Susan have remained his steadfast supporters. Every interview and story about Ross highlights the family bond. Even as Ross competes on NASCAR’s biggest stages, he consistently honors his roots. In the end, Ross’s story is as much about family as it is about racing. The family’s relationship today remains strong and loving, reflecting a lifetime of shared experiences on the farm, in life’s challenges, and through every triumph on the track.

