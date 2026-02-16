NASCAR Rumor: Richard Childress to Lose His Star Driver to Jimmie Johnson After $40M Lawsuit Settlement

Richard Childress made a strong choice with his O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver in 2024, picking a prodigy who won the Championship last year and has had a strong start this year. However, a rumor is quickly spreading, linking him with Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club in the upcoming season, potentially getting him out of the RCR circle months after settling a major charter lawsuit.

Jimmie Johnson’s Charter Play Could Fast-Track Jesse Love to the Cup Series

Jesse Love is one of the most promising drivers in the NOAPS.

His impressive run at the season-opener United Rentals 300, shortly after winning the championship, had many eyeing him. But according to a recent rumor, Jimmie Johnson is considering getting him into the Cup Series next season.

Legacy Motor Club settled a dispute with Rick Ware Racing earlier regarding the sale of the latter’s charter.

This was before NASCAR’s antitrust lawsuit went to trial, and although the settlement was kept private, the charter’s value was estimated at around $40 million.

As the team now prepares for a third full-time entry in the Cup Series next year, it is apparent that Johnson is looking for a stronger driver.

Erik Jones is currently the stronger driver at LMC, but even he has struggled to win with the team despite his consistent results. Adding a third charter to the team would not only expand their operations but also allow them to hire a stronger driver, who is currently rumored to be Jesse Love.

But the situation is fragile. NASCAR charters are now valued higher due to the settlement of the antitrust lawsuit, which has made them evergreen. So teams are looking for more investment, and Rick Ware is also expected to sell off their Charters.

Could Rick Ware be the recipient of new charters in 2027?

NASCAR officials are very interested in adding a fourth OEM to the Cup Series. There have been serious considerations, and with Ram returning to the Truck Series with Kaulig Racing, Dodge is widely regarded as a serious contender.

With one of Rick Ware’s charters currently on lease to RFK Racing, it was rumored that he would consider selling it off, and his other one to Jimmie Johnson’s LMC.

While none of this has been officially confirmed, it is a growing area of speculation.

When Dodge, or any other OEM, enters the Cup Series, NASCAR will provide them with Charters. At this time, Ware is speculated to sign a deal with the new OEM. This will not only give his team new charters, but also make him millions in profit by selling off his current ones.

For a team that has been struggling with results for a long time, this seems like a strong move.

However, it is all largely a speculation right now, including Jimmie Johnson’s move to hire one of Richard Childress’ star drivers. Love still has a full-time seat with RCR this year and kicked off with a strong top-10 finish after having been in contention to win the race.