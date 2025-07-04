NASCAR Rumor: Roger Penske’s Retiring Star to Enter NASCAR in 2026

Switching from IndyCar to NASCAR is no small feat, but some drivers have made it look downright legendary. A.J. Foyt set the bar early, snagging four Indy 500s and then roaring to victory in the 1972 Daytona 500, proving open-wheel champs could dominate stock cars.

Tony Stewart took it to another level, winning the 1997 IRL Championship before racking up three NASCAR Cup titles and becoming a household name for his wheelman wizardry. Then there’s Danica Patrick, who broke barriers with her 2008 IndyCar win in Japan and a third-place Indy 500 finish in 2009. By 2012, she was full-time in NASCAR, earning a Daytona 500 pole in 2013 and drawing massive crowds, even without a win.

Now, whispers are swirling about another IndyCar star eyeing a NASCAR jump, and it’s got the rumor mill churning. Will Power, the 2018 Indy 500 champ and Team Penske stalwart, is reportedly itching to try his hand at stock cars as his IndyCar future hangs in the balance. With his contract up and a prime seat open at Trackhouse Racing after Daniel Suárez’s deal expires this year, could 2026 be Power’s NASCAR moment?

Will Power expresses desire to move to NASCAR

Will Power’s been a force in IndyCar, with two championships and 44 wins since his 2008 debut, but the 44-year-old’s got his eyes on something new. On the Stacking Pennies podcast, he admitted he’d “love” to tackle a NASCAR race, especially an oval, just to feel the rush of a stock car.

His handful of Supercars races in Australia, including a double podium in 2012, gave him a taste of door-to-door racing, but NASCAR’s a whole different beast. Power’s no stranger to Penske’s NASCAR operation, which fields three Cup Series Fords, and he’s floated the idea to Roger Penske himself, joking he’s just trying to keep his current ride but adding, “It’s got to make sense for him.”

The idea’s gaining traction. Power revealed a recent text from an Xfinity team asking if he was free for the Portland weekend, hinting at a potential fill-in role. “I would do that. Yeah, I love NASCAR,” he said, showing his enthusiasm’s no passing whim.

While IndyCar’s been his focus, chasing wins and titles without spreading himself thin, Power’s open to a one-off, even in the Truck Series, saying it “looks awesome.” With his Penske contract expiring and Trackhouse Racing needing a driver after Suárez’s deal wraps up, the stars could align for Power to slide into a Cup ride in 2026, especially on a road course where his skills would shine.

Power’s IndyCar legacy is rock-solid, but at 44, he’s looking for a new challenge. Roger Penske’s confidence in keeping him for 2026 might extend to NASCAR, where Team Penske’s infrastructure could ease the transition. Power’s road-course prowess and oval experience make him a natural fit, and Trackhouse’s open seat offers a golden opportunity to bring an Indy 500 winner to the Cup Series.

Joey Logano’s heartfelt award beyond the track

Joey Logano’s 17-year Cup Series career is stacked with two championships and countless race wins, but one honor stands out above the rest for Team Penske’s star. On The REKAP, Logano shared that while championships are the ultimate measure of greatness, the 2018 Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award hit deeper.

It recognized his Joey Logano Foundation’s work, which has poured over $6 million into hundreds of initiatives since 2013. The foundation’s JL Kids Crew gives kids battling serious illnesses a VIP race-day experience, while the Chasing Second Chances program partners with nonprofits in NASCAR markets to uplift communities.

The award, which comes with $60,000 for the winner’s charity and $30,000 for finalists, was a personal milestone for Logano, who’s driven to win off the track too. His foundation stepped up big after Hurricane Helene, pledging $250,000 for relief and adding up to $100,000 more with Shell USA and PPG.

In Western Carolina, Logano and his team didn’t just send checks—they rolled up their sleeves for cleanup and restoration. For Logano, it’s about more than trophies; it’s about making a real difference, proving his impact goes far beyond the finish line.