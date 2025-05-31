Shane Van Gisbergen Net Worth in 2025 – Salary with Trackhouse Racing and Career Earnings

Shane van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champion from New Zealand, is rapidly becoming one of NASCAR’s most fascinating newcomers. In 2023, he became the first driver to win a Cup Series race on the Chicago Street Course in more than 60 years, leaving an immediate mark. Van Gisbergen is adjusting to oval racing rapidly while displaying the skill and grace that made him a standout in Australian touring cars. He now competes full time in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing and makes sporadic Cup outings with Trackhouse’s Project91.

What is Shane Van Gisbergen’s net worth and how long is his contract?

Shane van Gisbergen’s net worth is estimated to be between $5 million and $7 million as of 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Shane van Gisbergen has a one-year contract with Trackhouse Racing. His net worth is projected to be between $5 million and $7 million, which reflects his excellent career in motorsports, even though the precise financial terms of the contract have not been made public.

Contract Element Details Team Trackhouse Racing Car Number No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro Contract Duration 1 year (2025 season) Base Salary Not publicly disclosed Signing Bonus Not publicly disclosed Performance Bonuses Not publicly disclosed Sponsorship WeatherTech (shared across 36 races with Connor Zilisch) Previous Team Kaulig Racing (2024 Xfinity Series) Estimated Net Worth $5 million to $7 million

What is Van Gisbergen’s salary and career earnings?

Shane van Gisbergen’s precise NASCAR pay as of 2025 has not been made public. His income is derived from a variety of sources, like those of many drivers. Although he competes in the Cup Series full time for Trackhouse Racing, the specifics of his contract, including basic pay and performance bonuses, are kept confidential.

Shane receives prize money from races in addition to his team salary, but the precise amounts are unknown because NASCAR ceased disclosing individual race earnings a few years ago. Nevertheless, his earnings have undoubtedly increased thanks to his spectacular Cup Series debut victory. Also, a significant portion of his revenue comes from sponsorship agreements.

Shane’s overall compensation is further increased by his agreements with companies like Bell Helmets, Giltrap Group, and Red Bull. Shane’s pay is therefore a combination of his racing achievements, contract with Trackhouse Racing, race winnings, and valuable sponsorships as he continues to develop his career in American stock car racing, even though the precise figures aren’t made public.

Year Series Team Estimated Annual Earnings Notes 2015 Supercars Triple Eight Race Engineering ~$1 million Reported annual earnings in Supercars. 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Kaulig Racing Not publicly disclosed Competed full-time; won three races. 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Trackhouse Racing Not publicly disclosed Signed a one-year contract to drive the No. 88 car.

Van Gisbergen’s professional racing career

Long before he became well-known in Supercars or swept the NASCAR world, Shane van Gisbergen started his racing career. Van Gisbergen, who was born in Auckland, New Zealand, advanced swiftly through the junior motorsport ranks and demonstrated early talent in open-wheel racing and karting. When he entered the New Zealand Formula Ford Championship and placed second in the series in 2006, it was his first significant break. Bigger opportunities arose as a result of that achievement, and in 2007, at the age of 17, van Gisbergen made his debut with Team Kiwi Racing in the Australian Supercars Championship. His skill was recognized right away, and the next year he was given a full-time ride with Stone Brothers Racing.

After joining Triple Eight Race Engineering in 2016, Van Gisbergen finally found his rhythm after winning his first Supercars race in 2011. He won his first Supercars Championship title in the same year. Along with a string of high-profile triumphs, including several victories at the renowned Bathurst 1000, he went on to win two more titles in 2021 and 2022.

Van Gisbergen, who amassed over 80 race victories and more than 45 pole positions, rose to prominence as one of the most dominant drivers in Supercars history thanks to his aggressive yet strategic racing style. He had solidified his position as a Southern Hemisphere motorsport powerhouse by the time he turned his attention to NASCAR. His early professional achievements prepared the groundwork for his audacious and revolutionary entry into American stock car racing, which has already garnered media attention and included a historic victory in his 2023 NASCAR Cup Series debut.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are the brands endorsed by Shane Van Gisbergen?

Shane van Gisbergen is a significant figure for international businesses as a result of his transition from Supercars champion to NASCAR driver. He will have WeatherTech as his main sponsor in several Cup races in 2025, while Red Bull will continue their long-standing partnership with NASCAR by supporting him in five events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane van Gisbergen (@svg97) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As a leftover from his Supercars days, he still keeps his contract with Quad Lock and has joined with SafetyCulture as a team and personal sponsor. His increasing popularity throughout the world and his standing as a flexible, marketable driver are reflected in these endorsements.