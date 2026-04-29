NASCAR Team Sues Rival Owner’s Camp Over Financial Fraud Triggering Another Lawsuit

No one can seem to catch a break since last year, as multiple incidents keep stirring up among the various teams and drivers in NASCAR. While the audience is still debating and discussing the lasting effects of the JGR lawsuit, another situation has turned up in NASCOURT. This time, the O’Reilly Series team, Young’s Motorsports, is being sued by JLB and Associates, Inc.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Sydney Haulenbeek, “Young’s Motorsports was sued today by JLB and Associates, Inc., which claims the team discouraged FRS Racing from paying rent in order to seize a racing rig financed by JLB as collateral. Young’s Motorsports has apparently been using the rig since 2023.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The story behind the same goes all the way back to 2022. Brandonbilt Motorsports was a former NASCAR Xfinity team that used to compete in the series until 2022. Jerry Brown, who is the owner of both JLB and BMS, decided to shut down the operations in 2022. To facilitate the process, they wanted to lease/sell their vehicles and equipment. Here’s where YMS comes into play.

JLB and FRS Racing LLC entered into an agreement that would facilitate FRS’s purchase of the charters and other equipment over the next 10 years. In this agreement, there was a Mittler Bros Pull-Down Rig that JLB allowed FRS to operate as a part of the deal. Moreover, with JLB’s permission, FRS was renting the Rig to Young’s Motorsports to finance their payments for the JLB-FRS equipment deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, when FRS defaulted on its payments, JLB wanted to seize control of the rig again, as it was mandated that the Rig wouldn’t be named in favor of FRS until payment was fully completed. Now, YMS is being accused of causing issues since, for them, the Rig was actually a ‘collateral’ after FRS was unable to pay for renting YMS facilities. Not only that, YMS knew that the Rig was not FRS’ in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, YMS actively discouraged FRS from making the rent payments in order to claim ownership over the rig. At this point, it became pretty clear that both teams were trying to con their way into seizing the assets from JLB without paying for the same in full. JLB accuses the two parties involved of using the rig since 2023.

But that’s not all. The situation became worse, and according to JLB, the lease agreement was further abused by YMS in their favor.

ADVERTISEMENT

YMS’ second infraction in the lease and damages sought

The Rig wasn’t the only equipment that was being unlawfully used by YMS in this situation, according to JLB. Their official court documents mention that in December 2022, another piece of equipment was moved to YMS premises. It was a 2001 Featherlite trailer, with the VIN: 4FGL0532X1C042354.

ADVERTISEMENT

On February 2, 2023, JLB and YMS entered into another financial agreement at Tyler Young’s request. JLB states that, as per this agreement, YMS was expected to pay a total sum of $35,000 plus taxes over nine monthly installments from February 10 to November 10, 2023. YMS wanted to extend the lease into the 2024 season.

However, on October 1, 2023, JLB accuses YMS of defaulting on the payment of $3,500 and refusing to pay for the possession and use of the equipment beyond that date. As per the lease agreements, JLB states that they are entitled to recover the costs and expenses for court fees and attorney expenses from YMS. Not only that, but JLB also claims interest accrued at the rate of 5% on the remaining payment from the date of default.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this lawsuit, so far, JLB seeks $50,000+ from YMS and FRS. They also seek to repossess both the Rig and the Trailer from YMS according to the lease agreement, and finally, to recover attorneys’ costs and fees as per the terms of the agreement. YMS is yet to release a statement about this matter.