All You Need to Know About Austin Dillon’s Wife, Whitney Ward!

NASCAR star Austin Dillon’s wife, Whitney Ward, is a former NFL cheerleader whose charm first captured the NASCAR driver’s attention. The couple tied the knot in 2017, and today they share a life full of love, raising two kids together. Spotlight on a beloved NASCAR wife, who marks her birthday today.

Who is Austin Dillon’s wife, Whitney Ward?

Whitney Ward Dillon was born on August 19, 1990, in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee. She attended Soddy Daisy High School, where she was a cheerleader, and later pursued higher education at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. There, she majored in Communications with a minor in Marketing and captained the cheerleading squad.

Her time at UTC set the stage for her professional cheerleading career with the Tennessee Titans, where she performed on some of the NFL’s biggest stages. But what started as a passion for performance would eventually guide her into the public spotlight in a completely unexpected way: becoming the wife of a NASCAR driver and a star in her own right. She is a devout Christian along with her husband, who was famously called ‘Pastor Dillon’ on the first episode of ‘Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane’.

What is Whitney Ward’s height and age?

As of 2025, Whitney Ward Dillon is 35 years old, radiating the same energy and confidence that made her a standout during her NFL cheerleading days. In terms of stature, she’s listed between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall (about 168-173 cm). In plain terms, she’s tall enough to stand out in a crowd sometimes even towering over her husband, and her graceful presence has made her a natural in front of cameras, whether she’s walking a red carpet, appearing on reality TV, or cheering in the pit lane.

How did Austin Dillon and Whitney Ward meet?

The couple’s first meeting happened briefly in 2015, at a NASCAR event, but the two didn’t exchange information. Dillon later admitted that he “researched” her and discovered that Whitney was a cheerleader for the Tennessee Titans, which only piqued his interest further.

Their real introduction came thanks to NASCAR driver Clay Greenfield, who was married to another Titans cheerleader and played matchmaker. At a post-race party in Kentucky, Austin took his shot in unforgettable fashion, by performing a full-blown “Magic Mike” dance routine, complete with shirtless theatrics. Whitney recalled, “Yeah, it was love at first sight, honestly, when he did that. I mean, he took the shirt off and did the whole nine yards and I thought, ‘This is my husband.’”

The pair’s whirlwind romance culminated in a lavish Southern wedding on December 10, 2017, held at the Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina, a venue owned by Austin’s grandfather, NASCAR legend Richard Childress.

The couple shares two kids together, a baby boy Ace RC Dillon born in 2020, and a baby girl born in 2023, Blaize Austin Dillon.

What does Whitney Ward do for a living?

Whitney first gained public attention as a Tennessee Titans cheerleader. She co-founded The BFF Blog with her best friend Mariel Swan, a lifestyle and fashion platform that later became ‘Shop The WM’, a jewelry and accessories brand that grew a loyal customer base. She worked with the Titans for four years. In addition to her business ventures, Whitney stepped into reality television with appearances on ‘Racing Wives’ and later as a star in ‘Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane’. The shows offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at life in NASCAR, from race-day pressures to family moments at home.

Who are Whitney Ward’s parents?

Whitney was raised by her parents, Rick (Richard) Ward and Shawnee Ward, in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee. Whitney also has a younger brother, Jackson Ward, who has remained an important part of her close-knit family circle. Though her parents live more private lives compared to their daughter, Whitney has occasionally shared photos and moments with them, especially around milestone events like her wedding.

What is Whitney Ward’ Instagram account?

Whitney has been an influencer with over 200,000 followers on Instagram. She used the platform to showcase her personal style, promote Shop The WM, and share intimate glimpses of her family life. However, in 2023, Whitney made the decision to delete her Instagram account, citing the negativity and online hate that often accompany public life. However we get occasional appearances of her on Austin Dillon’s official Instagram account, where he wished his wife on her birthday.

Whitney Ward Dillon has always stood beside Austin through the highs and lows of racing. That support was on display recently as Austin brought home a big win at Richmond with Richard Childress Racing. As Whitney celebrates her birthday, her role in the Dillon legacy continues to shine just as brightly.