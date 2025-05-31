Who Is Denny Hamlin’s Fiancée? Everything You Need to Know About Jordan Fish

Denny Hamlin is one of NASCAR’s most successful and talked-about drivers. Beyond racing, he co-owns 23XI Racing and is engaged to entrepreneur Jordan Fish. Together, they’re a high-profile couple known for balancing careers, business ventures, and family life.

Who is Denny Hamlin’s fiancée, Jordan Fish?

Born in Fort Mill, South Carolina, on October 27, 1987, Jordan Fish is the fiancée of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin. She graduated in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in communications with a public relations minor from East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina. She also participated in the Charlotte Bobcats’ Lady Cats dance team while attending ECU, which is how she first met Hamlin in 2007.

Since then, Fish has had a successful business career, launching the children’s clothing brand Bambinos and holding the position of CEO at Kustom Klutch, a personalized handbag firm. On January 1, 2024, she and Hamlin got engaged. They already have two kids, Taylor and Molly, and are expecting a third in June 2025.

What is Jordan Fish’s height and age?

Jordan Fish is 37 years old as of right now. Her height is reported to be approximately 5 feet 6 inches.

How did Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish meet?

Jordan Fish and Denny Hamlin first crossed paths at a Charlotte Bobcats NBA game in January 2007. Hamlin was sitting courtside, while Fish was performing as a member of the Lady Cats dance team. Though they didn’t speak at the time, they exchanged glances during her performance.

A few months later, Fish reached out to Hamlin to ask for his support in the Miss South Carolina USA contest. As a thank-you for agreeing to sponsor her, she invited him to dinner. That evening marked the beginning of their relationship, and they officially began dating in 2009.

After a brief separation in 2021, the couple reunited and got engaged on January 1, 2024.

What does Jordan Fish do for a living?

Jordan Fish, a former professional dancer, has successfully transitioned into a multifaceted entrepreneur. After her time as a Charlotte Bobcats cheerleader and her role with the NASCAR Media Group, she ventured into business, launching the online children’s clothing boutique Bambinos in 2014. She is also the CEO of Kustom Klutch, a Charlotte-based brand specializing in handcrafted accessories and clutches. Beyond her entrepreneurial pursuits, Fish continues to model and engage a wide audience as a lifestyle influencer on social media.

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish’s children

Together, Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish have created a happy family life, raising two kids and getting ready to have their third child. Born in 2013, their oldest child, Taylor James Hamlin, has grown up surrounded by racetracks and is frequently spotted supporting her father at NASCAR races. The couple’s youngest daughter, Molly Gold Hamlin, was born in 2017 and is well-known for her vivacious nature and close relationship with Taylor.

Hamlin and Fish revealed that they were expecting a boy in June 2025. A heartwarming family portrait and sonogram were included with the announcement, signaling the start of an exciting new chapter for the expanding family. They relish life in the spotlight together, yet they never lose sight of their love and family.

Who are Jordan Fish’s parents?

Jordan Fish’s mother is Sharon Allen, a homemaker. She has a younger sister named Linsey, as well as a half-brother and a half-sister from her parents’ subsequent marriages. While Jordan has publicly expressed gratitude toward her father in social media posts, specific details about his name and occupation are not publicly available. Nonetheless, her family’s support has played a significant role in shaping her journey from professional dancer to entrepreneur and public figure.

Jordan Fish’s Instagram

Jordan Fish often provides tidbits about her life and career on social media. She uses the Instagram username @xojordanfish to interact with her 41,000+ followers by sharing pictures of her family, lifestyle, and business endeavors. She shares her opinions and personal updates on Twitter, where she goes by the name @missjfish. Jordan gives viewers a close-up view into her life away from the spotlight through these channels.

Jordan Fish has created a vibrant presence in and out of the spotlight by skillfully fusing her passions and talents. She exemplifies tenacity, inventiveness, and commitment from her early years as a professional dancer to her current status as a prosperous businesswoman and committed partner of Denny Hamlin. Jordan is a fascinating character in the NASCAR world and beyond, inspiring many with her passion and genuineness as she juggles her public life, company, and family.