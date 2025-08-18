All You Need To Know About Shane Van Gisbergen’s Wife, Jess Dane!

Jessica “Jess” Dane is a key figure in Australian motorsport and the longtime partner (now wife) of racing star Shane van Gisbergen. A British-born Australian, she holds degrees in journalism and law from the University of Bournemouth. Dane has spent well over a decade at Triple Eight Race Engineering, rising from a mechanic and team coordinator to owning a 30% stake in the team, before moving to the U.S. to work in General Motors’ racing programs.

Who is Shane van Gisbergen’s wife, Jess Dane?

Jess Dane was born on 14th August 1991 in Surrey, England. She attended the University of Bournemouth, studying multimedia journalism during a gap year at the university and later completing a law degree. In Australia, she initially worked as a mechanic and in commercial operations for the Red Bull Ampol (Triple Eight) Supercars team before rising to management. By 2017, she had become a co-owner of Triple Eight Race Engineering.

How old and tall is Jess Dane?

As of August 2025, Jess Dane is about 34 years old. In layman’s terms, she is around the same age as most of today’s veteran Supercars drivers. Reports list her height as roughly 5 feet 8 inches (about 173 cm), which is relatively tall for a woman. That is about as tall a many professional models and just a little taller than the average Australian woman.

How did Shane van Gisbergen and Jess Dane meet?

Dane and SVG first crossed paths in the tight-knit Supercars community in Australia. SVG was racing full-time for Triple Eight, and Dane was an executive and minority owner of the Triple Eight team. Their professional respect blossomed into a romance during this time, and the two quietly began dating around 2022 while SVG was still driving Triple Eight machinery. The Supercars paddock effectively serves as their meeting place, and it was only years later that they confirmed their relationship publicly.

What does Jess Dane do for a living?

Jess Dane has built a multi-faceted career in motorsport. After starting as a mechanic at Triple Eight in 2008, she took on roles in team coordination and communications before becoming a co-owner of the Red Bull Ampol Supercars team in 2017. During her tenure, she helped run the commercial and media side of the team and even took on-camera duties, for example, broadcasting Supercars and rally events. She also completed her law degree along the way, which she said was intended to help “keep Triple Eight out of any legal issues.” Only Tony Quinn, the founder of VIP Petfoods, surpasses her 30% stake in the Triple Eight Race Engineering Team with a 40% share. Her father, Roland Dane, retains an 11% share, while Jamie Whincup, a former driver turned team boss, owns 19%.

She’s managed commercial operations and even stepped up as the deputy team manager for Craig Lowndes and Declan Fraser’s Bathurst entry this year. Her collaboration with Lowndes was instrumental in the years leading to his 2018 retirement. In 2024, Jess Dane sold her Triple Eight shares and relocated to North Carolina to join General Motors’ racing division. At GM, she first served as the Motorsports Integration Manager, and later became the Program Manager for Corvette Racing’s new GT3 customer racing program. In this current role, she oversees Chevrolet’s global GT3 effort, including the development of the new Corvette Z06 GT3.R race car. GM’s press also highlighted her leadership of Corvette’s new LMGT3 project. Her background in team management, marketing, and law makes her well-suited to directing the program, which involves coordinating customer support and marketing for Corvette GT3 teams worldwide.

Who are Jess Dane’s parents?

Jess Dane comes from a well-known racing family. Her father is Roland Dane, a Northern Irish-born Australian businessman and former rally driver who co-founded Triple Eight Racing in the UK in 1996 and Triple Eight Race Engineering in Australia in 2003. Roland Dane built Triple Eight into a championship-winning team, and he was team principal in Australia until 2021. Jessica Dane’s mother is rarely mentioned as Dane herself has kept her mother’s identity private. She does have a younger sister, Ali (full name Ali Surrey Dane), who occasionally appears on social media alongside the family. Jessica is a Christian and belongs to a white ethnicity.

What is Jess Dane’s Instagram account?

Jess Dane keeps a relatively low profile online compared to many public figures. Her main public social media presence is on Instagram under the handle @jessdane14. Her account is verified and often features photos from motorsport events, travel, and some personal snapshots, but it does not frequently post personal details.

SVG, a three-time Bathurst champion since 2020, often appears in Jessica Dane’s social media snapshots that offer glimpses into their life together. In one lighthearted post from a helicopter ride, she jokes, “Moments before he muted me for laughing too much 🙊.” Another photo featured the couple with their dog, where she hinted at their big move with the caption, “Australia has been good to us, looking forward to what’s next 🇺🇸.”

Married privately to SVG in 2025 in an unusual venue and bizarre wedding ceremony, the couple shares a life now split between their racing careers, connected by their mutual love. Fans appreciate Dane for her quiet professionalism and deep motorsports knowledge, qualities that have helped her thrive both in the Supercars paddock and in her new role at Corvette Racing.