Who Are William Byron’s Parents? All About Bill Byron and Dana Byron

William Byron has quickly become one of NASCAR’s brightest young talents, wheeling the iconic No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports. Born on November 29, 1997, in Charlotte, North Carolina, Byron didn’t grow up at the track like many of his rivals. Instead, he honed his skills on online racing simulators before making the leap to real-world competition.

Since joining the Cup Series as a rookie in 2018, he’s stacked up multiple wins. This includes back-to-back Daytona 500 victories in 2024 and 2025, which have cemented his status as a serious contender. His rise has been fueled by a mix of determination, sharp driving instincts, and the constant encouragement of his parents, Bill and Dana Byron, who’ve been in his corner since day one.

Who are William Byron’s parents?

William Byron’s parents, Bill and Dana Temple Byron, have been married since April 12, 1992. They are the proud parents of two: William, the youngest, and his sister Kathryn, a Columbia University grad now working in New York City. Bill, a sharp-minded wealth management advisor, was the one who first introduced William to NASCAR. He took William to Martinsville Speedway in 2006. Now, that trip lit the spark for his racing passion.

Dana, meanwhile, runs Byron Enterprises and has a background in communications. Previously, she worked in various roles at Westminster Towers, Cedar Springs Hospital, and USAirways. In 2021, she faced a tough battle with MALT lymphoma but came through after successful radiation therapy.

These days, Bill and Dana remain hands-on in William’s career, offering support both on and off the track. Beyond racing, they’re also active in their Charlotte community. Bill, with his financial expertise, and Dana, through her management work and charitable efforts.

Where did Bill and Dana Byron meet?

Bill Byron grew up in Maryland, while Dana Temple Byron is a North Carolina native. The exact story of how they met isn’t something they’ve shared publicly. But what’s clear is that they built a life and raised their family in Charlotte, North Carolina. Over the years, their shared values, strong partnership, and hands-on parenting created a stable, encouraging home for William and his sister Kathryn. That support played a huge role in helping William chase and achieve his dream of racing at the highest level. With more than 30 years of marriage under their belt, Bill and Dana’s commitment to each other and to their kids shines through in everything they do.

What ethnicity are William Byron’s parents?

Both Bill and Dana Byron are Caucasian and American by nationality. Dana is a North Carolina native, while Bill’s roots trace back to Maryland, giving William Byron a classic Southern upbringing with a strong sense of community and family tradition.

Inside William Byron’s relationship with his parents

William Byron’s bond with his dad, Bill, has always revolved around racing. It was Bill’s love for motorsports and his decision to take William to his very first NASCAR race that lit the spark for his competitive drive. Since then, Bill has been a constant presence, both at the track and behind the scenes. He offers advice, perspective, and steady encouragement, especially during the tougher stretches.

Their shared history is filled with countless weekends spent traveling to races, chasing a dream they both believed in. That connection was on full display after William’s breakthrough Daytona 500 win, when Bill’s pride and emotion came through like never before as he wasn’t present at the track due to health conditions.

“I’ve never really heard him over the phone get that choked up, but it was really special to hear that,” William recalled. “Having been through this journey with him and going to the racetrack every weekend together, starting out. It was very special.”

William’s relationship with his mom, Dana, is just as special. It’s rooted in resilience, care, and mutual respect. Dana has faced serious health challenges, including overcoming a brain tumor, and those battles only brought the Byron family closer together. William has never been shy about expressing his admiration for her strength, often dedicating races and victories to her.

One of the most emotional moments came at Martinsville, where Dana was trackside to see her son win after she suffered a stroke-like event just prior to the race a year ago. This is a memory that still means the world to both of them. “This one is for my mom,” Byron said. “This same weekend last year, she had kind of a mini-stroke and was diagnosed with brain cancer. It means a lot to have her here. … I kind of felt like she was riding in there with me.”

In the NASCAR garage, Dana is known for her quiet but unwavering support. She’s not one for the spotlight. But she’s always there when it matters most, standing alongside William’s team and cheering him on. Whether it’s a major win or a tough race, her presence is a constant reminder of the family bond that fuels William’s drive.

Where their relationship stands now

Bill and Dana Byron continue to anchor William’s racing career with their love, wisdom, and active involvement. Whether in the pit box, at home, or behind the scenes in professional roles, their influence is always present. The Byrons represent the ideal of a close-knit, supportive NASCAR family. As William’s career reaches new heights, Bill and Dana remain steadfast, proud, and central to both his success and character.