“Too Much on His Plate”: Anthony Edwards’ Burden Laid Bare by Timberwolves HC amid Rumors of Targeting Kyrie Irving

Anthony Edwards was trying to will the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Spurs… on one knee. The charismatic franchise cornerstone averaged close to 25 per game. No other Minnesota player even averaged 15 points. For a team that came one series short of an NBA Finals appearance before this season, the Wolves appear stalled. Head coach Chris Finch didn’t hesitate to point out the roster’s shortcomings.

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During an appearance on KFAN, Finch spoke about the growing calls within the organization.

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“We definitely need another ball handler and playmaker and somebody who can, you know, initiate the offense, take the load off of Anthony, get Anthony back to his natural best spot,” he said on the show.

This was now one of the franchise’s key individuals asking for improvements. The experiment to pair Julius Randle with Edwards hasn’t been fruitful. The former Knicks All-Star has Minnesota’s grit, but fell flat in the postseason.

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According to Brian Windhorst, Anthony Edwards has grown frustrated with the lack of help around him.

“There’s no doubt we need somebody to kind of help him. It’s just put too much on his plate,” Finch agreed in a way.

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Imago May 15, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts to call on the court against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half during game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Thankfully, the Timberwolves head coach expects the front office to be active in the trade market. It’s a must for the Wolves to add a co-star beside Edwards to take a step forward and take a swing at winning the championship. Anthony Edwards will not pout even if the front office doesn’t deliver. The market is sort of dry. That’s where internal options could help.

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Chris Finch spoke highly about Terrence Shannon Jr’s emergence during the playoffs. The 25-year-old showed his fearless side against the Spurs. He’s an atomic athlete who benefits from the space Edwards creates.

A team contact-friendly but high-output option might also be retaining Ayo Dosunmu. The former Bulls point guard was Minnesota’s most efficient attacker. He’s someone who could construct plays and keep Edwards off the ball, allowing him to utilize his pace and leaping ability. Dosunmu also scored in double-digits in eight of his ten playoff games.

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But if the Timberwolves want to make a defining leap, they need someone decisive. How about Kyrie Irving?

Anthony Edwards, Kyrie Irving, and the Trade That Could Define Both Franchises

Anthony Edwards has made no secret of his admiration for Kyrie Irving and he’s now taking it further than public praise. Edwards has reportedly been privately advocating behind the scenes for the Timberwolves to pursue Irving this offseason, with a source saying:

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“Ant has a mutual respect for Kyrie and for what he’s done in this league. If Kyrie came, it would be sweet.” per Brandon Robinson

The Timberwolves’ front office reportedly fears that Edwards could eventually signal a desire to be elsewhere if the organization fails to build a genuine contender around him. After this year’s second-round exit and a roster repeatedly exposed offensively in the playoffs, the pressure to act is real.

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According to insider Brandon Robinson, the Pistons, Timberwolves, Rockets, and Lakers are all considered realistic suitors for the nine-time All-Star. Minnesota’s need is the most glaring. The Wolves lacked a true playmaking point guard, a weakness brutally exposed in the 2026 playoffs where an aging Mike Conley was their only real option.

Dallas publicly insists they’re not moving Irving, with Masai Ujiri expressing curiosity about pairing him with Cooper Flagg. But the cold logic points elsewhere. Irving has just one guaranteed season left at $39.5 million and hasn’t played in over a calendar year, his appeal is limited to win-now teams, and Dallas simply isn’t one. NBA insider Jake Fischer has already predicted Irving gets traded before next season despite the Mavericks’ public stance.

On the health front, the news is encouraging. Irving recently stated he is “definitely close to being over at 100%” in his ACL recovery, with his training ramping up ahead of training camp.

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His agent was even more pointed: the entire lost season was framed as being “about Kyrie being 1,000% when he comes back” to chase a championship.

Dallas may not want to take a chance. But there’s no reason Minnesota shouldn’t. Although coming back from a major injury, this is Kyrie Irving we are talking about. He loves and respects the work that comes with playing the game. His work ethic and production shouldn’t be questioned. KAI averaged 24.7 points in 50 games before his injury.

His greatest strength is shot creation. Teams won’t openly double Anthony Edwards and leave Irving open. Their tandem could destroy defenses mentally. Both are silky smooth, but different in their end product.

Ant is more finesse mixed with brute athleticism. Irving makes the game look pretty. They are elite shot creators with a knack for hitting difficult shots.

Kyrie Irving would be the best solution. But it depends on whether the Mavericks want to be sellers in the summer.