“Probably Said… Disrespectful Things Like Jordan Poole”: Draymond Green Calls Out Heat Legend Amid Bam Adebayo-Tyler Herro Altercation

NBA locker-room fights rarely stay inside the gym anymore. Nearly four years after his punch on Jordan Poole became one of the league’s defining controversies, Draymond Green believes the conversation has changed not because the incidents are different, but because of who’s involved.

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That was Green’s argument after reports surfaced that Bam Adebayo had struck former Miami Heat teammate Tyler Herro during a confrontation in Las Vegas. Rather than focus on the altercation itself, Green questioned why one of his loudest critics in 2022 Heat legend Udonis Haslem had yet to publicly react.

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“I remember when I got into it with Poole. One person who was really, really outspoken about it, and it really bothered me, was Udonis Haslem,” he said on the Draymond Green Show. “I saw UD get into it with guys on teams that were younger than him before, ala Jimmy Butler. Then he came out like, ‘That’s ridiculous! You get into it with your young guy? I would never. I can’t believe you did that.’”

Green’s comments came a day after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Adebayo and Herro were involved in a physical altercation Friday morning at a practice court inside Resorts World in Las Vegas. According to reports from The Athletic and Yahoo Sports, Adebayo confronted Herro over comments made following the guard’s trade to Milwaukee before shoving him and striking him in the head area in front of members of Herro’s AAU team.

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Green’s frustration stemmed from Haslem’s previous comments following the Poole incident. Appearing on The Big Podcast with Shaq after Green’s indefinite suspension in 2023, Haslem said, “Draymond has gotten to the point where he’s the initiator… when I saw the things that are happening, they kind of make me cringe.” He also added, “I can imagine myself hitting Tyler Herro like that… and I could never do those things.”

As of Green’s podcast, Haslem had not publicly addressed the Adebayo-Herro altercation despite previously saying he “could never” imagine striking Herro. That perceived silence became the centerpiece of Green’s criticism rather than the altercation itself.

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Draymond Green Questions Haslem’s Silence

Green argued that the circumstances surrounding the Las Vegas altercation weren’t entirely surprising, suggesting Herro’s personality may have contributed to the confrontation while comparing him to Jordan Poole.

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“Tyler Herro, who’s from Milwaukee, like Jordan Poole, has a lot of bravado as a young guy. Probably said some very disrespectful things, like Jordan Poole.”

The confrontation followed weeks of growing tension after Herro’s blockbuster trade to Milwaukee in the Giannis Antetokounmpo deal. Leaked direct messages later showed Herro questioning whether Adebayo’s three-year, $166 million extension was justified, writing that he not Adebayo, was the player who needed more help offensively. According to multiple reports, those comments prompted Adebayo to confront Herro in Las Vegas.

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Hours before news of the altercation surfaced, Herro told Prime’s Summer League broadcast, “It’s all love in Miami.” After the report became public, he declined to elaborate, telling the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman, “My only comment is no comment.” The Heat later said they were aware of the incident but declined further comment, while Milwaukee also chose not to issue a statement.

Green’s comments also reopened a broader conversation about how locker-room confrontations are judged across the league. While incidents involving teammates have historically been viewed as internal matters, Green argued the public reaction often depends on which player or organization is involved, pointing to what he sees as a different standard applied to Miami’s “Heat Culture” compared to the scrutiny he faced following the Poole punch.