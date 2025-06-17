Kendrick Perkins Humorously Fights Richard Jefferson Over Wife on Live TV After ESPN Colleague’s Action

In a wild Game 5 of the NBA Finals that saw a 40-point explosion from Jalen Williams, a heartbreaking injury to Tyrese Haliburton, and the Oklahoma City Thunder taking a commanding 3-2 series lead, you’d think the biggest fight would have been on the court. And while the Thunder and Indiana Pacers were battling it out, the most memorable confrontation of the night happened live on air.

The hilarious moment came during a live segment where the on-air talent was breaking down the action. The game was tight, with Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander putting on a show for OKC. But then, Kendrick Perkins, in the middle of the analysis, stopped everything. He turned to his fellow analyst and former NBA player, Richard Jefferson, with a look of pure, mock seriousness.

“Was you just waving at my wife?” Perkins asked, playfully calling him out. The question hung in the air for a second before Jefferson, looking like a kid caught with his hand in the cookie jar, immediately went on the defensive. “I said, ‘Hi, Van.’ Hi, girl. Yeah, she was waving. She waved at me first. She waved at me,” Jefferson stammered, pointing off-camera as if to plead his case. “She waved at me first!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As the host, Scott Van Pelt, tried to regain control of the show, he could only laugh and move on. “All right, we’re going to keep it moving. I’m going to let you guys sort this out amongst yourselves,” he said, before hilariously adding, “Stop blowing kisses out here.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It was live TV gold. Even Big Perk couldn’t keep a straight face, cracking up with RJ as they lost it just before the segment cut away.

(This is a developing story…)