Nuggets Hire 19-Year NBA Coach and Cancer Survivor Dave Joerger to Assist Nikola Jokic & Co. Amid Second Apron Challenges

Championship contenders don’t always improve by signing another player. Sometimes, the biggest addition arrives on the bench. That’s the path the Denver Nuggets have chosen for Nikola Jokic & Co. after bringing in veteran coach Dave Joerger. The team added nearly two decades of NBA experience to David Adelman’s staff.

All this while the franchise searches for stability while navigating the tiring second apron tax restrictions.

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Denver has reached an agreement with Joerger to become the lead assistant coach under Adelman. Shams Charania broke the news, writing, “Longtime NBA coach Dave Joerger has agreed on a deal to become the lead assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets on head coach David Adelman’s staff, sources tell ESPN.”

The move gives Denver one of the league’s most experienced assistant coaches at a critical point in the franchise’s transition.

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What Joerger brings to the table extends well beyond the wins and losses.

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In 2021, while serving as an assistant with the 76ers, he stepped away from coaching after doctors diagnosed him with Stage 1 squamous cell carcinoma, a form of tonsil cancer. He went through an intense treatment, requiring chemotherapy and radiation, forcing him to leave the fold temporarily for recovery.

He eventually returned to the NBA in 2022.

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Year Team Title 2007-13 Grizzlies Assistant Coach 2013-16 Grizzlies Head Coach 2016-19 Kings Head Coach 2020-23 76ers Assistant Coach 2024-26 Bucks Assistant Coach

* In the 2023- 24 season, he served as a coaching consultant for the Cavs.

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After continuing his coaching career with the Milwaukee Bucks, Joerger now joins Nikola Jokic & Co, carrying not only years of basketball experience but also the perspective that comes from overcoming life’s toughest challenges.

The timing also makes sense.

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The Nuggets promoted David Adelman to head coach following the dismissal of Michael Malone, ending one of the most successful coaching tenures in franchise history.

With Adelman delivering a promising first full season leading the Nuggets, adding a veteran voice provides another resource inside the coaching room.

Joerger brings plenty of that experience.

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Across his mainstays as HC in Memphis and Sacramento, he built a reputation for developing competitive teams. Especially during his time with the Grizzlies, he led the team to three straight playoff appearances with a 147-99 record.

That background could prove valuable for Nikola Jokic’s men.

One of the Nuggets’ recurring challenges has been maintaining consistency when Jokic leaves the floor. While no coach can replicate the impact of the big man, Joerger could help build a stable second unit.

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The Nuggets also enter the season facing financial limitations.

After moving into the second apron under the CBA, the Nuggets have fewer options to reshape the roster. They have restrictions on trades and free agency. With Peyton Watson, a promising young talent, still stuck in restrictive free agency, the team might have to bear another hit to keep the team intact.

With the latest signing of Spencer Jones, after matching the OKC Thunder’s offer, the team has a luxury tax bill of $68 million.

That’s where Joerger’s arrival carries extra significance.

Nikola Jokic & Co. may not have unlimited roster flexibility, but they can still strengthen the organization through coaching. They could find the right balance on the roster with that.