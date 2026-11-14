Spurs Get Encouraging Update After Victor Wembanyama & Co. Extend Hot Winning Streak With Blowout Win Vs. Warriors

The San Antonio Spurs are rolling through the first month of the 2026-27 season with blistering momentum. They extended their winning streak to 11 games following a dominant 123-85 blowout victory against the Golden State Warriors. And the hopeful news keeps coming. While Victor Wembanyama and the team’s optimized starting lineup continues to defy chatter about a Finals hangover, the front office and coaching staff received a massive boost for their roster.

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The latest updates on injured veteran forward Tobias Harris are looking promising. Harris has not played a single game this season yet because of calf strain.

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However, ahead of the Warriors’ game, Harris was spotted in practice for the first time in a while. He travelled with the team to Chicago (which ended in a 124-119 loss for the Bulls) and was seen doing stationary shooting at shootaround on Wednesday.

While no official timetable remains for his return, veteran NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on NBA on Prime that Harris has reached an encouraging milestone in his recovery from a left calf strain that has sidelined him for a month.

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“He is getting better… he is expected to actually start getting on the court and some practice work next week. If things progress, if everything goes as planned from next week when he steps on the floor, he can make his season debut as early as early December… So good news on the Spurs front.”

The update offers a clear light at the end of the tunnel for a Spurs squad that has managed to dominate opponents despite missing their marquee offseason addition. Harris has been working through stationary shooting drills during team shootarounds and is gradually ramping up his conditioning. When he progresses to on-court practice, the team might have a clearer timeline on his return.

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While head coach Mitch Johnson and the medical staff are leaning into the Spurs’ historic tradition of caution and a methodical rehabilitation process to protect a 34-year-old player returning from a tricky calf injury, the prospect of inserting a veteran scoring plug into the rotation in the coming weeks has energized the fanbase.

San Antonio’s remarkable winning streak serves as a resounding response to a choppy opening week after the 2026 Finals loss, establishing the team as one of the most cohesive units in the league. At the heart of this surge is what analysts describe as a refined “Wemby system,” where a smoother, more intentional offensive flow has replaced last season’s half-court stagnation. Rather than forcing isolated possessions and reacting to Wemby, guards are timing their cuts and lobs with precision, allowing Wembanyama to operate effectively on his feet.

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A big part of the Spurs’ recent success has been the three-guard starting lineup of De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper. They’ve brought energy, pace, and strong defense, while Coach Mitch Johnson has found a rotation that gives everyone a clearer role.

Fox, Castle, and Harper have played well together. Entering the Warriors game, that group had a plus-30.3 net rating over 10 games, meaning the Spurs were outscoring opponents by a wide margin when those three were on the floor. Their impact has been especially noticeable on defense. The group has made it difficult for opponents to score inside the arc, forcing tougher shots and limiting easy looks.

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Part of the reason this is working is that the players’ roles are becoming more defined. Johnson has managed the rotation carefully, especially with three guards sharing the floor.

Fox has taken shorter, more frequent breaks, which lets him return fresh and lead the second unit. Castle, meanwhile, has handled longer stretches at a high level, while Harper provides an energetic scoring spark when he enters the game.

This setup has helped stabilize the bench minutes, which can often be a problem early in the season. Instead of relying on one player to carry the offense, the Spurs now have several guards who can create, defend, and keep the game moving.

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Because San Antonio’s current framework is operating at such a high level, the franchise is under zero pressure to rush Harris back onto the floor before he is fully prepared. The Spurs lead the NBA in fast-break points; that’s never been more evident than the 21-3 difference against the Warriors tonight. Ensuring those transitions will demand intense, high-energy responsibilities from every player on the court, making physical conditioning paramount for Harris when he eventually returns.

When Harris finally clears his final medical hurdles and makes his highly anticipated debut, his natural flow, playmaking at the post, and secondary scoring gravity will function as a luxurious addition to an already rolling machine. For now, San Antonio is content to let their veteran forward complete his ramp-up safely, treating his eventual return like the ultimate reward for a team already firing on all cylinders.