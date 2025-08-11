Stephen Curry’s Olympics Message Gets Kevin Durant in Trouble With NBA Fans After Animated Rant

One is the Bay Area’s favorite, while the other never got that same level of love from the Warriors fanbase. The apparent issue and how the fans treated Kevin Durant are not hidden. The time was short, successful, yet ended on bad terms. It seems even today, some issues are unresolved, at least when it comes to KD. Because even on the day when Stephen Curry shared the proud achievement, the focus was only on Durant and his explosive rant on social media.

New team, new environment, but the same old ‘Slim Reaper’. We are not talking about his efficiency on dropping buckets, but rather his social media activity. Once again, during the off-season, the focus is not on KD and his equation with the Rockets. Instead, it is on his behavior and why it caused issues, and his exit from the previous organization. On X, while engaging with some fans, it seemed to have opened an unhealed wound. A fan asked, “Y do warriors fans hate KD lmao“. Before reading the reply, the Dub Nation, kindly brace yourselves.

“Them finals mvps, they will never recover“.

This tweet from Kevin Durant is brutal, but it also tells his perspective on the falling out with the team. It’s close to clocking over 1 million views.

This also comes at an odd time, since Stephen Curry on social media expressed his love for the ‘Avengers’ winning the 2024 Olympics event. “A year ago today. We did that! Loved hooping with my guys, representing our country, and bringing home the 🥇. Memories for a lifetime. Avengers forever. #nuitnuit“.

This collage from the Warriors’ superstar guard did not leave anyone out. In fact, even Tyrese Haliburton, who did not play a single minute due to injury, featured in it. Even former teammate Kevin Durant featured multiple times, thus signifying there is no tension between the players. But that’s not the same between the fanbase and KD. Because on the day to celebrate the Olympic gold, Durant remembered the past beef, which did not sit well with the fans.

Kevin Durant dunks on former teams

Speculation? Drama? Rumors? Kevin Durant on X will, majority of the time, reply to clear the air. Or to just hit back at critics for being haters unnecessarily. But his recent tweet about the Warriors and Finals MVP debate ended up hurting his reputation more. “Talking shit on twitter while Steph shows love on IG, maturity’s a crazy thing”. Unfortunately, for the Warriors fans, that was not the only tweet against them.

Durant added another scathing reply and his analysis of why the Warriors fans hate him. “Them finals mvps I won hurt you. Scarred alot of warrior fans when my name was announced.” In 2015, Andre Iguodala received the Finals MVP award instead of Curry, and in 2017 and 2018, Kevin Durant was awarded the Finals MVP, and not Curry. Therefore, Durant seems to believe that since he won two Finals MVPs over Curry, loyal Warriors fans who love Curry started criticizing Durant.

Some of the Dub Nation loyalists still held onto that grudge, and argued about Durant’s career before and after leaving the Warriors.”KD even butted heads with Kerr over the motion offense lmao The same system that won 2 rings without him while KD is nothing without a GSW superteam”. It’s true that KD has no titles apart from his reign in the Golden State, but it’s also true, his performance is still the same. But this constant behavior of Kevin Durant of explaining himself, is what fans dislike. “This is cool until u realize he’s pushing 40 and arguing with people on twitter.”

On another note, even the OKC fans got a taste of KD’s rant during this social media back-and-forth. This started when a fan tried poking at Durant’s expense as his new look Rockets will face his old Thunder team. “where will your mental be opening night when you watch the team that gave you everything raise a banner after you left them high and dry”. By now, you know, the 2x NBA champion is not going to sit quietly. He trolled the 2024 NBA champions’ fanbase.

“Finally. It’s been 10 years, bout time they win one lmaooo“. This tweet was another hit and has over 1.4 million views. Just like the Warriors fanbase, even the Thunder fanbase was not happy, as one commented, “This is low man, you’re too good to be doing all this disrespect to us after we finally win a chip“. But this time, KD did not escalate it; in fact advised the same for all the netizens. “My god, talk a little s— back. It’s not that serious“.

Was it all smack talk? Or Durant has some true unresolved feelings over his stay with former teams? We will know it soon, since one can’t keep it away from social media.