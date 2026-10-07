Bronny James’ Cold Move on Draymond Green Has Lakers Fans Seeing Life After LeBron James

For the first time in his NBA career, Bronny James is preparing for a season without LeBron James. That change was easy to spot in the Lakers’ preseason outings. Especially in the latest one against the Warriors, where Bronny looked comfortable on the floor. Then came the play that set social media off:

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A sharp move against Draymond Green followed by a pull-up jumper over the veteran defender.

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In the first half, Bronny James sized up the former DPOY at the perimeter. Showing advanced growth in his handle, he executed a sharp move to create space, rose up with confidence, and buried a smooth, cold pull-up jumper right over Green’s outstretched arm.

He also made another mid-range jumper, giving Lakers fans two clean flashes of a developing offensive game.

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The Lakers ultimately took a 124-98 beating, with the Warriors using their primary rotation against a severely shorthanded LA side. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves were both unavailable on the second night of the back-to-back.

It left more room for Bronny to handle the ball as a starter and operate without the two established backcourt pieces beside him.

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Bronny James did more than score. He moved well without the ball, made hard cuts, pushed the pace, and spent stretches pressuring the Dubs’ guards on defense. Notably, he was also called for a push-off while battling Stephen Curry, with the two laughing off the whistle before play resumed.

James Jr. finished with 4 points on 2-for-5 FG. The box score was modest, but the jumper against Green became the clip that grabbed the attention of Lakers fans.

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Bronny James’ move leaves fans bamboozled

This fan went a little extra optimistic on his reaction, as he wrote, “He’s gonna be a starter by the end of the year.”

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That reaction is easy to understand after seeing Bronny James beat Green with the handle and knock down the jumper. The harder part is fitting that prediction into LA’s actual depth chart. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves remain the established backcourt, with Reaves averaging a career-best 23.3 ppg and 5.5 apg last season.

One fan took a less extreme view: “He’s definitely been getting better. Maybe if he gets more minutes this year he can make a real impact.”

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That is a more realistic path. Bronny James’ defensive pressure gives JJ Redick a useful change of pace, while his willingness to cut and move the ball keeps him involved without constant touches. More minutes would show whether those flashes can become dependable.

Then a fan came up with a celebratory take: “Bron left only for Bronny to take over.”

The joke works because LeBron James’ departure has removed the most obvious comparison surrounding Bronny every night. He is still LeBron’s son, but the younger James is no longer sharing possessions with him inside the same Lakers lineup. That gives his improvements room to stand on their own.

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The Draymond Green match-up created another playful reaction: “Draymond getting cooked by his friend son.”

It was one preseason possession, but the matchup added another layer because of Green’s relationship with LeBron. Bronny James attacking an established veteran instead of simply moving the ball on the perimeter. It truly stood out from his earlier plays.

The final reaction focused on development rather than the opponent: “Year 3 and the handle looks nothing like the rookie tape. The slow cook is working lol.”

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That may be the most useful observation.

The handle is more confident, but the rest of Bronny’s game still needs polish. Against the Warriors, he finished with 5 assists, three turnovers, and four fouls. The numbers show both the playmaking growth and the mistakes that remain part of his development.

In short, the jumper over Green supplied the viral moment. The surrounding possessions provided something more important: evidence that Bronny is becoming more comfortable making decisions for himself.

For now, that is enough to make Lakers fans curious about what comes next.