Clippers Issue Statement on Kawhi Leonard Situation as NBA Investigation Pauses Trade to Raptors

The Los Angeles Clippers have been the subject of an ongoing NBA investigation since September 2025, putting Kawhi Leonard’s future in jeopardy. There were reports that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer used Aspiration, a now-bankrupt company, to circumvent the salary cap and pay Leonard extra cash. Although the investigation has not been a major topic of discussion recently, with business appearing to continue as usual on the court, the Clippers were dealt a massive blow when they tried to send Leonard to the Toronto Raptors this summer.

As reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania on Thursday, the deal has now been put on hold while the NBA completes its investigation into Leonard’s past endorsement agreement with Aspiration, which allegedly paid him $28 million. Understandably, it became the most talked-about topic among fans, which prompted the Clippers to come out with a statement.

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“For the past 10 months, our organization has fully cooperated with an NBA investigation, participating in dozens of interviews, providing tens of thousands of documents, and facilitating access to our staff. … On June 30, we reached an agreement in principle to trade Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors. We have since been informed that the trade can only be finalized if the Raptors’ ownership group assumes the risk of penalties related to Kawhi’s contract that could theoretically result from the ongoing investigation,” the statement read.

“We recognize the uncertainty this has created and the impact it has had on our team, our fans, the Raptors organization, their fans, and the players whose futures remain affected while this process continues. We remain confident that, when the facts are evaluated fairly and thoroughly, the NBA will confirm exactly what we have said from the beginning: We have not done what we are accused of doing.”

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Charania reported that the Clippers had agreed to send Leonard to Toronto, where he won the 2019 NBA championship, in a blockbuster deal that would have brought Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks, and one pick swap to Los Angeles in return. The Leonard era had all but come to an end in Inglewood.

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Leonard joined the Clippers in 2019 with the hope of bringing championship glory to the franchise. But things rarely went according to plan. Injuries, particularly to his right knee, limited the impact he could have in the playoffs. After returning from an ACL tear in 2022, he continued to deal with recurring setbacks that prevented him from staying on the court consistently. As a result, the Clippers’ best postseason run during the Leonard era remained their trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2021, where they lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games.

Following their play-in exit to the Golden State Warriors earlier this year, the Clippers reportedly decided it was time to move on from Leonard and begin building for the future. The proposed trade would have brought in younger talent and valuable draft capital. Landing Ingram would have given the Clippers an All-Star-caliber scorer, while Dick would have added a young perimeter shooter.

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For now, however, those plans have been put on hold as the NBA continues its investigation. Until the league reaches a decision, the futures of Leonard, the Clippers, and the Raptors remain uncertain.

What could happen with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers?

Since the very first day these allegations were made against the Clippers, Ballmer, and Leonard, the organization has denied any wrongdoing. But the Raptors cannot simply take their word for it, and the franchise cannot risk paying the price if the NBA ultimately finds that the Clippers violated league rules.

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So, if the NBA finds wrongdoing on the Clippers’ part that affects the trade, the move to Toronto will almost certainly fall through.

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If, however, the NBA clears the investigation without affecting the transaction, Leonard is expected to become a Raptor once again. Leonard led Toronto to its only NBA championship in 2019 and remains one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Imago Credit: Yahoo

Reports also stated that the Raptors planned to begin negotiating a new extension with Leonard after the trade, potentially worth around two years and $123.7 million, which would keep him with the team through the 2028-29 season.

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Kawhi and his representatives have yet to comment on the report.