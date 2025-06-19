76ers Warned About Red Flag as Paul George Linked to Surprising Trade Destination

This season was a tough one for the Philadelphia 76ers. Mostly because the third-oldest team in the league saw its commendable seven-year playoff run come to a brutal end. Paul George and Co. posted the fifth-worst record in the NBA at 24-58. Although untimely injuries to George, Joel Embiid, Jared McCain, and Tyrese Maxey did not help their cause, even when these stars were on the court, nothing seemed to click for the Sixers. But hey — silver lining: the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. And now, with the offseason heating up, all eyes are on one name: Ace Bailey. Seems like a great choice, right? Well, yes and no.

The Rutgers star might just be the most talented player in the draft. He’s 6’8″, smooth with the ball, explosive as hell, and per an NBA scout “if he hits, he’s better than Cooper Flagg. He’s more athletic. If they’re going one-on-one, I got Ace.” That alone says a lot! The numbers are solid too: 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and flashes of legit shot creation at Rutgers. You watch him on the right night, and you see a future All-Star. Maybe even a franchise guy.

But here’s where things get interesting. A few scouts aren’t questioning his talent. They’re questioning his polish. And one of the concerns? That red flag? Maturity. Interestingly, it isn’t “associated with being a bad person or unruly.” What else, then? According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, “He’s not immature like a [butthead]. … He’s goofy,” a scout said. “Dancing in line. You are doing drills, he’s dancing. ‘Oh, that’s my song.’ … He’s playful, which is age-appropriate.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, that’s not bad, is it? After all, he’s just an 18-year-old kid.

AD

But will the Philadelphia 76ers view this as a red flag? Unfortunately, that’s something only the Sixers front office can answer. However, Bailey’s abilities might make it hard for them to let go. That’s because another scout lauded the youngster, saying, “If Ace clicks, he’s a Hall of Famer.” And if we’re keeping it real, Jared McCain is just as playful off the court — and that didn’t stop him from being one of the most reliable rookies in the league.

So yeah, Bailey might need time. But if you’re swinging for upside? This is your guy. Moreover, if superstars like Paul George (who “reportedly raved about Bailey’s potential”), Carmelo Anthony, and DeMarcus Cousins say you have it, then they surely must’ve seen something in the 18-year-old. However, as much as PG has raved about the Rutgers guard, he might not have a chance to share the floor with him, as the Sixers reportedly have a different plan for the veteran.

Paul George might be on his way out of Philadelphia amid surprising trade rumors

We’re not even in July yet, and the trade news is going rampant all across the league. While the major focus is on players seemingly on the move, like Giannis or KD, Paul George has become a rather surprising addition. It’s mainly surprising because the Philadelphia 76ers acquired George just ahead of this season from the free agency, that too, on a whopping $211 million five-year contract. Now, after a disastrous campaign, journalist Andy Larsen has reported that the Sixers are working a deal to ship off PG to the Utah Jazz.

“The Jazz and Sixers have discussed a trade framework that would send Paul George to Utah, per @andyblarsen.” Evan Sidery tweeted. “Philadelphia would trade back from No. 3 to No. 5 while attaching George’s contract in the potential deal.” That’s… a massive pivot.

Although there has been a lot of talk about whether the Sixers would potentially move up or down in the draft, the idea of George being part of the deal has emerged out of nowhere. On one hand, it gives the Sixers flexibility. You ditch PG’s money, open up room to build around Maxey, Embiid, McCain, and whoever you draft. Plus, at No. 5, there’s still talent — guys like Kon Knueppel, VJ Edgecombe, or Tre Johnson will likely still be there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other hand, you just spent a whole offseason building around George — only to turn around and ship him out? Naturally, the question here is: what exactly is the plan? Well, for starters, the 76ers are in quite the fascinating spot here. And they’ve got three plays:

Go all-in on Ace Bailey at No. 3: You bet on upside, trust your development staff, and hope you’ve drafted a future star. Bailey might not help you win right away, but if he clicks? That’s your next franchise guy.

You bet on upside, trust your development staff, and hope you’ve drafted a future star. Bailey might not help you win right away, but if he clicks? That’s your next franchise guy. Trade PG + move down to No. 5: You clear the books, still get a solid player like Kon Knueppel — the best shooter in the draft and a guy who can play right now — and maybe add another piece in the deal.

You clear the books, still get a solid player like Kon Knueppel — the best shooter in the draft and a guy who can play right now — and maybe add another piece in the deal. Stick with PG and draft a safer fit: Maybe they take someone like Edgecombe, who impressed in workouts and dinner with the team, or Johnson, who can flat-out score.

But either way, this pick isn’t just about the draft — it’s about identity. Are you still chasing a title with Embiid? Or starting to pivot toward a new, younger core? The Bailey pick could define the Sixers’ next five years. But so could moving on from Paul George.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If you’re Philly, the question is simple: are you betting on potential? Or making a safer play? One gives you hope. The other gives you options. Let’s see which one they choose.