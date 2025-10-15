Russell Westbrook’s Kings Signing Puts $77M Star & 3 Others in Jeopardy

The last dance is yet to come! Just when the basketball world thought that maybe the CBA was going to be his landing spot this year, news arrived. Russell Westbrook, who hit free agency this offseason, has found his next home. After declining a $3.4 million player option with the Denver Nuggets, everyone thought it was ‘over’ for him. Suddenly, Brodie became unwanted in the trade market. But not anymore.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported: Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has agreed on a deal to sign with the Sacramento Kings, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management tells ESPN. The 2017 league MVP enters his 18th NBA season.

Russell Westbrook, 36, is heading to Sacramento on a veteran minimum deal. Adding a punch of experience to the Kings’ backcourt. After an 18-year NBA journey, he lands with his seventh team following a 2024-25 season with Denver. Since the 2019 trade from Oklahoma City to Houston, Westbrook has played for five teams, including the Rockets, Wizards, Lakers, Clippers, and Nuggets.

This marks his fourth team since 2022-23. Last season, Westbrook appeared in 75 games with 36 starts for Denver. Averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds in 27.9 minutes per game. He ranked seventh in Sixth Man of the Year voting for the second year running. But interestingly enough, things could take a turn for Scott Perry and Co. as Brodie walks into the locker room in the 2025-26 NBA season.

Russell Westbrook puts several Kings stars’ future at risk

The Sacramento Kings enter the 2025-26 season with a second apron of $21,775,486, giving them extra salary cap space but binding them with restrictive trade rules. Adding Russell Westbrook shakes up the financial mix, threatening the stability of their $77 million star, Malik Monk. Guards like Dennis Schroder, Devin Carter, and possibly Zach LaVine could be at risk, forcing the Kings to make tough cuts or trades to fit Westbrook’s veteran minimum contract.

After trading De’Aaron Fox to the Spurs last season, Sacramento struggled to find a point guard solution. The Kings tried Monk at the position, but he failed to stick. This offseason, GM Scott Perry pursued multiple backcourt options, including Dennis Schroder and Jonathan Kuminga. But then he stalled negotiations, cleared the path for Westbrook, who fills Sacramento’s 15th roster spot while providing the experience and leadership the team desperately needed in a jam-packed backcourt.

Westbrook now joins a Western Conference squad brimming with talent yet full of questions. The roster combines experience and star power with Schroder, Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Westbrook himself. League sources say Westbrook will hold a key role this season. Sacramento had explored trading guards like Monk and Carter. But with no market, Westbrook’s signing finalizes the roster while adding intrigue and depth for the battles ahead.

The Westbrook era in Sacramento kicks off with fireworks ready to ignite the Western Conference. With experience, swagger, and star power colliding, the Kings suddenly have both answers and questions. Will the backcourt jigsaw finally click, or will chaos reign? Well, Brodie brings energy, leadership, and unpredictability. Every game will feel electric and every possession a headline. Sacramento just became must-watch, and the season promises drama, depth, and daring moves.