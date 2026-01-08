Zion Williamson’s Alleged Baby Mama Drops Money Transaction Proof, Dragging NBA Star Back in Spotlight

Another relationship controversy just hit Zion Williamson. Just yesterday, the 25-year-old forward had a putback dunk over Deandre Ayton, but social media is buzzing with his personal story. This is not the first time that the Pelicans star is involved in a controversy about his relationship.

Previously, OnlyFans creator Moriah Mills exposed her relationship with Williamson a few years ago through social media. Now, another OF model, Alissa Alcantara, known as @dopechick69, has shared her proofs and accused Zion of being the father of her child. A few days ago, on her Instagram, she added an alleged screenshot of receipts where she received money from Zion. She claimed it was “one of the wire from zionwilliamson @pelicansnba.”

The amount was $2000, and then she dropped another proof as people felt this could be AI-generated. Since the photo proof was not enough, she went on to share the alleged video proof right after the Pelicans and the Lakers game. “I guess you need more proof #zionwilliamson #dopechick69 @breakfastclubam @hollywoodunlocked @worldstar @tmzsports.”

The 37-second video is from an apartment where she was with Zion Williamson. The video has two different scenes, one that shows the interior and the other shows the scenic view from the room. Until now, the Pelicans star has not responded to any of these claims about being involved with the alleged baby mama. Zion is currently dating content creator Ahkeema Rose Love. The pair have been together for the past two years, and even share a daughter, Azira, born in November 2023.

Despite facing difficulties, they remain connected. Ahkeema goes to Pelicans games frequently and also shares pictures with Zion Williamson on her Instagram account. However, she was in the news cycle earlier this year, though it wasn’t for anything positive.

She got arrested in Kenner, Louisiana, facing charges of home invasion, aggravated battery, and stalking in April 2025. The police report detailed that she had threatened an unnamed woman, believed to be a romantic rival. It also highlighted the strains in their co-parenting setup with Azira. Their issues began when another woman said she was in a relationship with Zion at the same time.

Zion Williamson can’t catch a break with controversies

The most dramatic chapter in Williamson’s dating story blew up in June 2023, when adult film star Moriah Mills exposed her relationship on X. This was just days after the 2x All-Star and Love revealed their pregnancy. To back her claims, Mills shared screenshots of supposed Snapchat conversations with Zion, which revealed that they were together a week before the baby announcement. In another post on X, Mills shared that Williamson had promised to move her to the city and give her a monthly “salary” of $200,000.

She even had the proof of the two of them together in bed, and receipts of him paying for everything from her rent to airfare. She even claimed on X, “Zion Williamson will be traded after I expose him.” The Pelicans star never confirmed the fling. Mills also got ‘Zion’ tattooed on her face. Earlier this year, in May 2025, she was ready to file a lawsuit, possibly for emotional distress or defamation, even though she hasn’t claimed any criminal behavior.

Amid this, Zion’s current partner continues to make commitments about their future. On his birthday, Love shared on Instagram, “Happy 25th birthday🎉 my love💜 1 more down forever to go.” In another story, she uploaded a selfie with a chest tattoo reading “Zion” paired with a heart emoji.