Zion Williamson’s Girlfriend Upset Over Travel Plans Amid Pelicans’ Major Decision

As NBA Summer League action rolls on in Las Vegas, the basketball world’s attention is locked on rising rookies and the latest front office moves. But this week, the heat wasn’t just on the hardwood. A social media post stirred things up, not from a player or from a coach, but from someone just outside the frame. It was none other than Zion Williamson’s girlfriend, Ahkeema Rose. With deals, rumors, and Instagram stories flying around faster than transition buckets, every post has potential weight. And sometimes, that weight lands right in the middle of a franchise trying to rebuild around its most unpredictable star.

That’s what Ahkeema Rose posted on her Instagram story, and the message was loud despite not saying much. Whether it was a simple complaint about the desert heat or something more, fans read it as frustration. Williamson’s presence in Las Vegas, where the Pelicans are entrenched in the Summer League, seems to have sparked some domestic friction. Her post, shared during the team’s stay in the city, added an unexpected subplot to what should’ve been a relatively quiet week for Zion.

Zion’s not playing in Vegas, but his presence with the Pelicans is part of a larger offseason push to re-establish culture, accountability, and a foundation for what’s supposed to be a bounce-back year. The team is in flux, but Zion, despite the drama, injuries, and media cycles, remains central to it all. The Instagram story didn’t name names. It didn’t have to. “Vegas hot af🥵 🏜…Cant wait to get home.” When your boyfriend is the face of a franchise going through yet another critical reset, that line hits differently.

Ahkeema’s travel fatigue or general dislike of Vegas weather might seem minor, but in the NBA ecosystem, especially when it involves someone as scrutinized as Zion, even the smallest post can cause tremors. The relationship between Williamson’s personal life and professional standing has been a topic before. This just adds more fuel to that fire.

While the drama was playing out on social media, the Pelicans were busy making a major commitment behind the scenes. They’ve elected to fully guarantee Zion Williamson’s $39.4 million salary for the 2025–26 season.

Williamson’s Pelicans future gets an update

The Pelicans had until July 15 to waive Williamson and pay only a fraction of that salary, just $7.89 million. Doing so would have cleared the remaining two years of his rookie max extension off the books entirely. But the team didn’t flinch; rather, they locked him in. In the six years since he was drafted No. 1 overall, Zion has played more than 30 games in just two seasons. Last year? Only 30 games. Again. Still, in that small sample, he put up monster numbers — 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists on nearly 57% shooting.

When he’s on the floor, he’s elite. But that’s the problem. He’s rarely on the floor. The Pelicans built in performance clauses for this exact reason. Zion can re-earn up to 100% of his salary based on four criteria: meeting weigh-in checkpoints, playing at least 41 games, then 51 games, and 61 games. He only hit one of those last season. That’s why only 20% of his 2025–26 salary was previously guaranteed.

The team’s new basketball operations chief, Joe Dumars, has made it clear…Zion is still the face of the franchise. “We’re going to continue to go forward with him as the face of the franchise,” Dumars told WDSU. “But there’s responsibility and accountability that comes with this.” That message was as much for Zion as it was for the rest of us. The Pelicans traded away an unprotected 2026 first-round pick to grab Derik Queen at No. 13 in this year’s draft. That’s a bold move if your franchise player’s health is in question.

And if Williamson doesn’t stay healthy or available this season, that decision will face serious blowback. Vegas is hot. The Pelicans are under pressure. Zion’s future is once again the focal point. And we’re all watching.