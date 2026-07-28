Warriors Make Decision on Draymond Green’s Future Amid Uncertainty Over Stephen Curry

Not long ago, the Golden State Warriors appeared to be setting the stage for one final championship push. An aggressive offseason strategy, including unprecedented financial maneuvering, showed that the franchise was prepared to make big moves around its aging core. Instead, the ‘big deal’ never arrived. After missing out on LeBron James, the Warriors have re-signed Draymond Green, while questions continue to be asked over Stephen Curry’s long-term future and the direction of the franchise.

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According to ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday, Green has agreed to return to Golden State on a one-year, $27.7 million contract after previously declining the exact same player option to give the Warriors financial flexibility.

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“Draymond Green has agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors on a one-year, $27.7 million deal,” Charania tweeted. “The contract is the same Green opted out of to give the Warriors flexibility to pursue LeBron James, but the sides land his return Tuesday.”

Green’s original opt-out was viewed as a selfless move aimed at maximizing Golden State’s chances of landing James or another superstar. ESPN insider Brian Windhorst suggested that the veteran forward was willing to sacrifice financially to help the Warriors build one last contender around Stephen Curry.

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That gamble ultimately fell short when James chose the Philadelphia 76ers over Golden State, ending weeks of speculation about a long-awaited partnership with Curry.

The agreement also has important salary cap implications. NBA insider Brett Siegel noted that the Warriors still have room to maneuver despite bringing Draymond Green back.

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“Assuming the exact cap number of Draymond Green’s one-year deal is the same $27,678,571 that he opted out of, the Warriors are now over the first apron and roughly $8M from the second apron with three open roster spots.”

Now, Green’s return restores one of the NBA’s most successful duos but does little to quiet the uncertainty surrounding Curry.

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The two-time MVP has yet to sign a contract extension, prompting league-wide speculation about what comes next. However, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst has repeatedly cautioned against interpreting the delay as a sign that Curry wants out.

The Warriors’ inability to land James has only intensified those questions. Reports throughout the offseason indicated that owner Joe Lacob viewed pairing Curry with James as the franchise’s best opportunity to maximize the closing years of its championship window. With that plan no longer available, Golden State now appears set to run back much of the same veteran core that missed the playoffs last season.

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Green’s one-year agreement also preserves flexibility heading into next summer. Rather than locking themselves into another long-term commitment, the Warriors retain the ability to reassess both Green’s future and Curry’s contract situation in 2027, should the organization choose a different direction.