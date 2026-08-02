“Had Down to Earth Conversations”: Bam Adebayo Reacts to LeBron James Snubbing Heat for 76ers

Even Rich Paul thought it was Miami. The night before LeBron James announced his decision, Paul told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that he believed his client was heading to South Beach, before a long late-night conversation changed everything, and he chose Philadelphia. When the news broke, Bam Adebayo had a text message ready for the four-time MVP.

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Adebayo accepted the Abdul Jabbar Social Justice Champion award and was asked about the decision.

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“I’m cool with Bron. I consider Bron like a brother, honestly. We’ve been Olympic teammates, but even before that we’ve always had down-to-earth conversations,” Adebayo said. “I’m happy for him. You want what’s best for somebody.”

LeBron James signed a two-year, $8 million veteran minimum deal with the 76ers. He took a pay cut of approximately $45 million from his $52.6 million Lakers salary, choosing Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid over the Giannis-Adebayo pairing Miami had assembled specifically to attract him.

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The Sixers’ Eastern Conference newly-former roster was the decisive factor. And the Heat, who had structured their entire offseason around the possibility of his arrival, are now rebuilding their plans around what they have.

Their number one target in the aftermath is Klay Thompson, per Shams Charania, with DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal also in the conversation as Miami uses its remaining mid-level exception to fill three open roster spots.

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“The Goal Is to Win a Championship”: Adebayo on What Miami Is Building Without LeBron

Bam Adebayo was also asked about his early conversation with Giannis Antetokounmpo. “We’re ready to get to work,” Adebayo said. “The goal is to win a championship. We have a like-minded focus. Those first conversations are really about winning.”

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When asked about the Heat’s roster depth and the gap LeBron left after signing with the 76ers, he responded: “We’ll figure it out. We don’t listen to the outside noise too much. We’ve done a lot more with less in our past years, so we’ll figure it out.”

Antetokounmpo and Adebayo were both clearly excited at the prospect of teaming up with James, and the Heat had built their summer around that possibility. What they have instead is a Giannis-Adebayo frontcourt that, on paper, is the most physically dominant pairing in the Eastern Conference, and a roster with enough remaining flexibility to add veterans who fit.

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With three open roster spots and roughly $10 million below their first-apron hard cap, Pat Riley has options. The Heat have built championships from less appealing positions before. The 76ers will visit Miami four times next season. Adebayo has already told LeBron what to expect when they do.