“I’m Up for Anything”: Bronny James Addresses Victor Wembanyama Match-Up After Viral Shut Down

Victor Wembanyama had a historic night with 37 points in the first half. But Bronny James had his moment, too, not historic but enough to grab the headlines. LeBron James’ son was back in the lineup after missing three straight games, and his assignment was to guard the French phenom.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

James Jr. was successful enough to stop Wemby’s offensive drive on one play, which went viral on social media. Speaking about the challenge, Bronny said, “It’s something else for sure. I’m one of the smaller guys on the floor guarding the tallest guy in the league. It’s definitely a challenge, but I’m up for anything”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being an undersized guard (6’2″), he utilized his 6’7″ wingspan with his defensive IQ to pressure Wembanyama and disrupt passing lanes. Bronny James knows his responsibility on this team is not score buckets. But to be vigilant in stopping the attack. The 21-year-old explained exactly that while speaking to the media after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, I’d say defensively. I mean, that’s the role that I want to excel at, especially on this team. We have a lot of guys, Luka, LeBron, and AR. So, those guys can go get buckets, and whenever we need them.”

His approach and messaging have been the same for a few months. Bronny James stated he wanted to be a “defensive menace” for the Purple and Gold. He called it “main focus” and the role he was getting conditioned for. Even though his opportunities have been scarce, these are the moments for him to make his name. While he is ready for the next challenge, it may not bring good news.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Amid more uncertainty, Bronny James gets praised by his teammate

On Monday, the Lakers announced that Bronny James has again been assigned to the South Bay Lakers. In the G-League this season, he has had a healthy average of 17 points on 62.5% FG and 46.7% from the three-point range. But in JJ Redick’s roster, Bronny has failed to cement his position. This demotion to G-League news comes after reports emerging of the Purple and Gold planning to cut ties with LeBron James’ son to utilize the 15th spot in the buyout market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the Spurs game, James Jr. would average 6.7, the lowest among current Lakers on the roster. Traveling between the two teams, trying to find his role, LeBron James shared his thoughts, and he sounded like one proud father.

“The kid’s been putting in a lot of work over the last couple of years being a pro, and when he gets an opportunity, he’s trying to make the most of it,” said James.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bronny James has started just 1 game this season, and an average of 1.9 points doesn’t truly justify his attributes. But if he can excel more with his defensive duties, just maybe JJ Redick might finally find a role for James Jr.