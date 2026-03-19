Ime Udoka Caught on Camera Allegedly Asking JJ Redick for Bronny James in a Courtside Moment

LeBron James erupted for 30 points on 92.9% shooting efficiency, yet the Houston Rockets’ head coach was apparently looking for his son. While Bronny James is juggling between the NBA and the G-League, the demand for the Los Angeles Lakers’ sophomore remains strong. However, the request from Ime Udoka seemed odd.

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With the Lakers leading by 7 and 30 seconds left in the final frame, the game was most probably done. That’s when the Rockets head coach seemingly wanted Bronny James in the game. An Instagram creator clipped the video from the original broadcast, suggesting that Udoka wanted LeBron’s son in the game.

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The creator began, “Luka Doncic just beat the Rockets so bad that Ime Udoka was begging JJ Redick to put Bronny in.” Then he put the lip-reading skills to the test and came to the following conclusion. Since no broadcast mic caught this, it is hard to tell if it’s true. But the video from the broadcast is not AI-generated.

“JJ. JJ. Put that mothafucka in. Put that little b—- in. Please put him in.” These were the apparent statements that Udoka used on Redick in the fourth quarter. Yes, Bronny James was on the bench for this game, and it was his fourth game in a row where he did not feature for even a minute.

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Imago Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) defends on the court in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Even in the first season, Bronny would juggle between the Lakers and South Bay. In the second year, it was assumed that LeBron James’ son would crack the rotation on a regular basis. However, James Jr. hadn’t played in a game since March 12 and hadn’t scored since March 1, when he played 6 minutes for 3 points.

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While the minutes remained limited, the chants for him were loud. Earlier this season, against the Nets, “We Want Bronny” echoed through Barclays Center. Another instance of the opposition fans praising James Jr. came in Cleveland. He would score eight points with two rebounds, an assist, and a steal, but his one-handed transition dunk got the loudest roar.

Being just 21 years old and having to follow LeBron James’ legacy is not easy, as he awaits more opportunities.

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Bronny James gets real about the limited opportunities

Even though the playing time in the NBA is uncertain, that’s not the case with the South Bay Lakers. So far, he has played in 18 games this season with less than a month left in the regular season. With the Big 3 of the Lakers, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves being fit, Bronny slides down the pecking order in the depth chart.

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Yet he is still looking to find that balance. With South Bay, he is not only being the shot maker but also a playmaker for his teammates. “They always tell me that they want me to be as aggressive as possible and look to score,” Bronny James told ClutchPoints. “If they give it to me, I’ll go get a bucket. If not, then just back it out in space and make a play. Not really thinking too hard and just playing basketball.”

With playoffs approaching, it’s difficult for Bronny to find minutes with JJ Redick’s team. So South Bay becomes the perfect opportunity to showcase his skills and earn the trust of the Lakers’ head coach.